St. John’s Co-operative Credit Union Partners with TRG Mobilearth Inc. to Launch Modern Digital Banking Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. John’s Co-operative Credit Union (SJCCU) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Canadian-based fintech company TRG Mobilearth Inc. (Mobilearth) to bring next-generation digital banking services to its members across Antigua & Barbuda. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in SJCCU’s commitment to financial inclusion, innovation, and member satisfaction.Under this partnership, SJCCU will implement Mobilearth’s full suite of digital banking solutions , including secure Web Banking, intuitive Android and iOS MobiBanking apps, and a robust back-office platform, MobiBranch, designed to streamline and optimize internal operations and member servicing. These tools will enable SJCCU to offer convenient, secure, and user-friendly digital experiences across all platforms.SJCCU selected Mobilearth for its ability to deliver flexible solutions that align with the credit union’s long-term vision for digital transformation. The goal is simple: make banking easier, smarter, and more empowering for members. With Mobilearth’s plans to integrate AI-driven features, SJCCU will be able to offer even more personalized banking—helping members make confident financial choices and stay in control of their money, all while staying true to its mission of “Saving Together for Financial Self-Sufficiency.”Founded in 1982 as Antigua & Barbuda’s first open bond credit union, SJCCU was created to provide accessible financial services to everyone, regardless of occupation or religious affiliation. With a strong legacy rooted in community and cooperative values, the credit union has continually evolved to meet the changing needs of its growing membership.Mobilearth, founded in 2005, is known for delivering innovative, human-centered digital banking solutions to financial institutions of all sizes. With a strong focus on customization, security, and seamless integration, Mobilearth is also developing AI tools that support smarter and more efficient banking.“Working with SJCCU is an exciting opportunity for us,” said Tia Lee, CEO of TRG Mobilearth Inc. “Their rich history, strong community ties, and forward-thinking mindset make them an ideal partner. We’re thrilled to help bring SJCCU's digital vision to life and support their members with seamless, modern banking tools.”SJCCU’s digital banking is expected to roll out in phases and Mobilearth is excited to be part of their digital transformation journey.About TRG Mobilearth Inc.Headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, TRG Mobilearth Inc. is a multiple-award-winning fintech company specializing in innovative digital banking solutions for financial institutions. Since 2005, Mobilearth has delivered secure, user-focused platforms including mobile banking apps, web banking, and back-office tools. The company is SOC 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to security and responsible financial services. Known for its strong partnerships, Mobilearth delivers ongoing support well beyond deployment enabling clients to achieve long-term success and adapt to evolving needs.

