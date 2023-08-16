The Bank of Nevis Ltd. Launches Mobile and Online Banking with Mobilearth
The Bank of Nevis Limited has chosen Mobilearth to provide their customers with mobile and online banking to usher in a new era of innovative services.
In this technology-driven age, we were looking for a partner who can help us navigate our digital transformation. We found that partner in Mobilearth.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bank of Nevis Limited (BON), a premier financial institution in the Caribbean, chooses Mobilearth as its technology partner due to the company's strong reputation for delivering personalized, innovative, and secure digital banking solutions.
— L. Everette Martin, CEO, The Bank of Nevis Ltd.
"In this technology-driven age, we were looking for a partner who can help us navigate our digital transformation; one who shares our commitment to providing personalized banking experiences for our customers. We found that partner in Mobilearth," said L. Everette Martin, CEO of The Bank of Nevis Limited. "From our very first interaction, we were impressed by Mobilearth's customer-centric approach, and their willingness to work with us, to understand our unique needs and challenges and adapt their product suite to our needs."
Mobilearth's mobile/online banking solutions are designed to be intuitive and easy to use, while also providing a high level of security to protect customers' sensitive financial information. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric design, Mobilearth has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the banking industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable financial institutions to better serve their customers. Mobilearth’s extensive product suite includes not only mobile apps and online banking but a texting channel (SMS) and a tablet app (Branch in a Box) for employees to be as mobile as their customers. Constantly building new features to keep their clients ahead of their competitors, the Mobilearth team pride themselves on thinking outside the box for unique solutions while delivering award winning customer service.
"At Mobilearth, we take pride in delivering personalized mobile/online banking solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients and their customers," said Tia Lee, CEO of Mobilearth. "We are thrilled to partner with The Bank of Nevis Limited to help them provide an exceptional banking experience to their customers, and we are committed to working closely with them to help them achieve their strategic goals."
With the launch of its new mobile banking applications, BON customers can now enjoy an enhanced banking experience, with access to a range of features and functionalities that allow them to manage their finances on the go. BON will be using Mobilearth’s newly redesigned administrative portal and custom mobile banking apps. The goal is to empower BON customers to be self-sufficient and be able to do all of their banking with ease.
"We are excited to offer our customers a new and improved mobile banking experience, thanks to our partnership with Mobilearth," said L. Everette Martin. "We are confident that our customers will appreciate the convenience and functionality offered by our new mobile banking app, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Mobilearth to deliver innovative and personalized solutions to our customers."
TRG Mobilearth Inc.
Mobilearth has been in the financial technology industry since 2005 – bringing out-of-the-box, innovative solutions to financial institutions of all sizes. Specializing in digitizing work flows and removing branch location constraints, the company’s advanced applications have earned Mobilearth numerous financial technology awards, making it the preferred fintech company in the Caribbean and around the world.
The Bank of Nevis Limited
The Bank of Nevis Limited (BON) is the leading provider of banking services on Nevis and has been serving the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis for over 37 years. In 2021, The Bank of Nevis Limited acquired the operations of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) in St. Kitts and RBTT Bank in Nevis, expanding its footprint across the Federation. BON is a proud corporate citizen actively involved in the development of education, sports, culture and health in St. Kitts and Nevis and remains committed to its mandate to “Improve the Quality of Life” for all the people of the Federation.
Mobilearth Marketing
TRG Mobilearth Inc.
+1 604-210-5016
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram