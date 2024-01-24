Nexa Credit Union Launches Mobile and Online Banking with Mobilearth
Nexa Credit Union is the latest financial institution to launch the Mobilearth product suite for their membership.
As more financial institutions embrace technology, we’re here to help ease the transition so they feel right at home when they go digital. Their success is our success.”BURNABY, BC, CANADA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXA Credit Union (NEXA), formerly Grenada Union of Teachers Cooperative Credit Union (GUTCU), has selected Mobilearth’s digital banking applications to provide for their members’ growing service needs.
— Tia Lee
NEXA started off as a financial cooperative for teachers in 1977 and throughout the years, they have expanded to include all salaried workers throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Their strong drive to promote financial literacy and to give back to their local community has made them a favorite to many in the Grenada region.
“Our members are the foundation of our success and we take pride in helping them meet their goals. We chose Mobilearth because of their omni-channel applications that will bring a seamless user experience to our members across all platforms so they can do their digital banking conveniently wherever they go. Our members’ satisfaction is our top priority.”
- Retesha Smith-Boyd, General Manager, NEXA Credit Union
In this age where technology has embedded itself into peoples’ daily lives, banking on the go is the new normal. Mobilearth’s many features, including digital onboarding, product applications and banking services, will enable NEXA to deliver the convenience their members are looking for.
Mobilearth’s product suite and modular architecture allows employees to enable specific features for their users. Retail clients may have one set of features while business clients have a feature set dedicated to their specific requirements. With additional products for both sides of the counter, NEXA employees will be able to interact with their members and assist them with branch services effortlessly.
Mobilearth creates advanced banking solutions that mold to the financial institution’s needs and help them grow to their potential. It is Mobilearth’s mission to work with financial institutions of all sizes—big or small—to transform their current processes into more streamlined, digital operations.
“We’re excited to introduce NEXA Credit Union to the Mobilearth product suite and assist them with their digital transformation. As more financial institutions embrace technology, we’re here to help ease the transition so they feel right at home when they go digital. Their success is our success.”
- Tia Lee, CEO, Mobilearth
Mobilearth has two decades of experience in fintech with mobile apps, online banking (web), a texting (SMS) channel and a multiple award winning "Branch-to-go" tablet app so financial institution employees can work from anywhere and provide financial services where their clients live, work or play. With a dedicated team of employees, their product suite is always on the leading edge.
Mobilearth Marketing
TRG Mobilearth Inc.
marketing@mobilearth.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
Other