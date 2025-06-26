Anime Park Attraction 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' to Celebrate July Character Birthdays

Naruto fans gather at anime park "Nijigen no Mori" for special event celebrating ninja characters' July birthdays

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, has announced a month-long special event celebrating the birthdays of beloved characters from the anime series "Naruto: Shippuden" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations", beginning Thursday, July 1.

The event will feature limited-edition birthday cards with original Shinobi-Zato designs. This July will introduce the first-ever celebration for Kushina Uzumaki at the park, as well as Sasuke Uchiha, Neji Hyuga, Kiba Inuzuka, and Mitsuki. During the distribution period, attraction visitors can receive an original birthday card by telling staff that they came to celebrate a particular character's birthday. The back of each card depicts a scene featuring the character. The exclusive birthday event, held only at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, is the only opportunity for fans to collect these limited edition cards.

■Overview: Shinobi-Zato July Character Birthday Events

Distribution Period:

- Kiba, Kushina, Neji, Sasuke and Mitsuki: Tuesday, July 1 – Thursday, July 31, 2025

*Available while supplies last.

*Card illustrations may have been previously used for Shinobi-Zato events.

Operating hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (last entry 8:00 p.m)

Price: Adults (12 and above) from 3,300 yen; Children (5 to 11) from 1,800 yen

*All prices include tax.

*Children must be accompanied by an adult guardian.

*Entry is free for children of ages 4 and below.

Content: Original birthday cards featuring specially drawn illustrations of all the characters that have participated in events at "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will be available. During the event period, visitors can receive a birthday card by telling the staff, "I came to celebrate the birthday of [Character Name]."

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

■Reference: "Shinobi-Zato Annual Pass"

Anime park Nijigen no Mori has launched the "Shinobi-Zato Annual Passport" for its ninja-themed attraction NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, allowing unlimited readmission to the attraction for one year from the first planned visit. There are three types of passes:

1. "Genin Passport"

Standard attractions "Ten no Maki" (Heaven Scroll) and "Chi no Maki" (Earth Scroll)

Adults 10,000 yen, Children 5,500 yen (tax incl.)

2. "Chunin Passport"

Content of Genin Passport, plus one special mission and one "Hidden Leaf Village Headband" (black, blue, or red)

Adults 15,500 yen, Children 11,000 yen (tax incl.)

3. "Jonin Passport"

Content of Chunin Passport, plus a selection between one "Sage Mode Bag" or "Gaara's Gourd Backpack"

Adults 22,000 yen, Children 17,500 yen (tax incl.)

* Passes are valid for one year from the first scheduled date of entry.

* "Adults" refers to those 12 and up; "Children" refers to ages 5 to 11.

* Some days are excluded from entry with the Genin Passport; details are listed on the official website.

* The "Hidden Leaf Village Headband", "Sage Mode Bag", and "Gaara's Gourd Backpack" included in the "Chunin Passport" and/or "Jonin Passport" are limited to one per person.

* The type and amount of gifted novelty items may be subject to change.

* Misconduct observed during a visit may lead to the revocation of a pass holders' right of admission.

Bonus: - One extra topping for a purchase of "Ichiraku Ramen" at the park

- Pass renewals may be purchased with a discount of 1,000 yen.

Notes:

- Availability and contents of the novelty items may change depending on the season.

- Severe misconduct during visits may result in the revocation of entry rights, even during the event period.

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/xtpa2r6Tnv/

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/naruto_shinobizato/?utm_campaign=pr

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

