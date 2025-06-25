MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, June 16, 2025, to Sunday, June 22, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 16, 2025, through Sunday, June 22, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 50 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, June 16, 2025

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver, a German Sporting Gun GSG-522 .22 caliber rifle, a Combat Armory 9mm caliber handgun, and a FN FNS-9C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old William Frazier St. Marie, of Northwest, D.C., for Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Endangerment with a Firearm, Destruction of Property – Felony, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-089-760

A Kimber K-6S .357 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Main Drive, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Burnis William Terrell, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 25-089-961

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Keenan Orlando Malik, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CN: 25-090-237

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Eric Grant Hill, of Kannapolis, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-090-310

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun, and a Del-Ton DTI-15 assault rifle were recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jequan Chappelle, of Southeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Raeqwon Womack, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-083-564

A Ruger SR9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Nickolas Ferguson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, No Permit, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-090-681

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-090-848

A Taurus TP-917C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of 18th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 56-year-old Bernard Gordan Fuller, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Endangerment with a Firearm. CCN: 25-090-862

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

A Radical Firearms 5.56 caliber rifle and a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 900 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Jonathan Wade, of West Unity, OH, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Firearm in a Federal Facility, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-091-205

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Jeremy Dwight Powell, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-091-360

Thursday, June 19, 2025

A FNH FN-509 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Patrick Datcher, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-091-586

A Smith & Wesson 910 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Polo Haytes Martin, of Cliton, MD, for Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-091-728

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Clarence Montiel Wise, III, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 25-091-952

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Reno Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Sofian El Amrani, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-092-024

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of M Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Jannien Bentinck, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Theft (Second Degree), Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-092-028

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Benjamin Williams, of Fort Washington, MD, for Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, Leaving after Colliding 0 Property Damage, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-092-085

Friday, June 20, 2025

A Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Quadir Warren Jusse, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 25-092-160

A Walther PDP Compact 4.0 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-092-377

A Crossman Arms F4 Break Barrel .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 800 block of 18th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-092-382

A Glock 44 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Robert Louis Falcone, Jr., of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 25-092-442

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Wayndarius Moss, of Savannah, GA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-092-524

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Xenia Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Eric Datcher, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-092-527

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Knox Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-092-584

Saturday, June 21, 2025

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Roman Arms AK-47 7.62x39mm caliber rifle were recovered in the intersection of 13th Street and K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Tykheem Jaquon Deundrea, of Jemison, AL, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Rifle outside a Home or Business, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-092-707

A Smith & Wesson SDVE 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2000 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 47-year-old William Blake, of Woodbridge, VA, and 39-year-old Shelley Rector-Blake, of Dumfries, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-092-710

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of T Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Travon Carter, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Threat to do Bodily Harm. CCN: 25-092-797

A BB gun was recovered in the 1000 block of Webster Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-092-911

A P.Y. Hahn BB revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-093-010

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3700 block of 10th Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-093-019

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Georgia Avenue & Tuckerman Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 53-year-old Robert Jospeh Robinson, III, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-093-061

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of N Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Tyquan Wiggins, of Northwest, D.C., and 22-year-old Tyrone Howard, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt - Condition of Release Violation, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-093-069

A Springfield Armory XDS-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Trevelle Spriggs, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession with Intent to Distribute while Armed. CCN: 25-093-103

A revolver was recovered in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Andionte Mood, of Summerville, SC, for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Disorderly Conduct – Cause Unreasonable Fear. CCN: 25-093-200

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Suitland, MD, for Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-093-208

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Pharrell Dale Hilliard, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-093-228

Sunday, June 22, 2025

A Taurus PT-809 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-093-245

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Ricardo Rogers, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Threats to Kidnap/Injure a Person/Damage Property, Affray, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-093-310

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Powhatan Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old female juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 25-093-393

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Bryan Santos Mejia of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-093-550

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Terrell Peterson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-093-583

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Demetrice Isiah Littles, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, Assault on a Police Officer, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-093-569

A Gock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Malcolm X Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Zion Humphrey, of Capital Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-093-687

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous is made through MPD’s anonymous tips line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###