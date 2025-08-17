MPD Makes Arrest in Felony Assault on a Police Officer Case

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an assault of two MPD members in Northwest.

On Saturday, March 14, 2025, at approximately 8:14 p.m., officers from the Third District attempted to stop an ATV in the 1400 block of U Street, Northwest. As officers attempted to stop the driver, the driver fled the scene, striking two officers. One officer received significant, but non-life-threatening injuries. A second officer received non-life-threatening injuries. The injured officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, August 16, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested, 30-year-old Gerard Stokes, of Greenbelt, MD. Mr. Stokes was charged with Felony Assault on a Police Officer.

CCN: 25037501

