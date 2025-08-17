MPD Makes Arrest in Felony Assault on a Police Officer Case
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an assault of two MPD members in Northwest.
On Saturday, March 14, 2025, at approximately 8:14 p.m., officers from the Third District attempted to stop an ATV in the 1400 block of U Street, Northwest. As officers attempted to stop the driver, the driver fled the scene, striking two officers. One officer received significant, but non-life-threatening injuries. A second officer received non-life-threatening injuries. The injured officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
On Saturday, August 16, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested, 30-year-old Gerard Stokes, of Greenbelt, MD. Mr. Stokes was charged with Felony Assault on a Police Officer.
CCN: 25037501
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.