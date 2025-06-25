MPD Arrest Made in Southeast Double Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred in Southeast.



On Friday, May 23, 2025, at approximately 10:19 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located three males suffering gunshot wounds in the roadway. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving measures failed, one adult male and one juvenile male were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim, a 14-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The decedents have been identified as 16-year-old Royell Walker and 19-year-old Jamar Jackson, both of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 23-year-old Sean McFadden, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

This case is being investigated by members of MPD’s Major Case Squad. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000, for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide in the District of Columbia, bringing the total reward amount in this case to $50,000.

CCN: 25076989

###