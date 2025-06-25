DDOT Open Streets – Capitol Hill

On Saturday, June 28, 2025, DDOT Open Streets will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Massachusetts Avenue, SE between 17th Street and 13th Street, SE

East Capitol Street, SE between 13th Street and 11th Street, SE

13th Street, SE from East Capitol Street, NE to Massachusetts Avenue, SE

11th Street, SE from East Capitol Street, NE to North Carolina Avenue, SE

North Carolina Avenue, SE between 11th Street, SE and 6th Street, SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Massachusetts Avenue, SE between 17th Street and 13th Street, SE

East Capitol Street, SE between 13th Street and 11th Street, SE

13th Street, SE from East Capitol Street, NE to Massachusetts Avenue, SE

11th Street, SE from East Capitol Street, NE to North Carolina Avenue, SE

North Carolina Avenue, SE between 11th Street, SE and 6th Street, SE

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.