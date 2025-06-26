Hollywood Independent Music Awards Unveils 2025 Nominations

HIMA Official Logo KIA Performs at the HIMA Reyna Roberts Performs at the HIMA

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA) has announced its list of MUSIC NOMINATIONS . The annual HIMA will be on Wednesday, July 30th at the historic Avalon Hollywood in Southern California. The event begins with a media drenched red carpet from 5:30pm ahead of the main awards show and afterparty.During the star-studded evening, the HIMA will honor independent artists, composers, songwriters, record labels, publishers and technical recording professionals around the globe for their creative contributions to independent music. Outstanding Music Executive recipient will be Tracie Verlinde, Vice President, Creative, LA at BMI.The HIMA was launched in 2023 as an extension of its parent organization, the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA), an annual event that celebrates the songs and scores in all visual media including film, TV, video games, commercials, trailers, music videos, documentaries, and had included indie music genre categories. As the HMMA exploded in scope and scale, it was necessary the HIMA to be a stand-alone platform and brand specifically recognizing independent music from the independent music community.Founder and executive producer of the HMMA and HIMA, Brent Harvey, says “The HIMA has the same level of production, stature, and fun as the more established HMMA, including the same venue and production team. Like last year, we will have quite a few surprises throughout the show!”HIMA music categories include mainstream genres and sub-genres expected in a music award shows, however, the event also highlights professionals including sound mixers, recording engineers, producers, and independent record labels. HIMA is the first and only music awards to have the category of Adult Contemporary Hip Hop (ACH)This year’s HIMA main event will feature live music performances, celebrity appearances, a VIP pre-show mixer with hors d'oeuvres, award presentations, and an official AfterpartyOne of this year’s highlights will be revealing the official theme song selected for the aptly named Ghost Rocket mission launch in November by Andøya Space Norway, in partnership with NASA and Ghost Rocket Music. GRM founder Luke Danelon (head of Operations of HIMA and HMMA) will join mission director Kolbjørn Blix of Andøya Space for this announcement.Over the next two weeks the HIMA will announce nominations for Independent Record Label and Independent Music Publisher, along with some of the live performances and presenters for the evening.Tickets to the Hollywood Independent Music Awards are now available: HERE 2025 Music Nominations: https://himawards.com/2025-nominations For general inquiries email: support@himawards.comFor press inquiries and media coverage authorization, visit:

