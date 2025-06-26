Accelerating Enterprise SONiC Adoption at AI Networking Summit in NY

ONUG - Voice of the Large Enterprise AI Networking Summit at ONUG Spring in Dallas

New SONiC Initiative at AI Networking Summit in New York, produced by ONUG

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ONUG Community, in partnership with leading enterprise IT executives is proud to announce a major new initiative to accelerate the adoption of SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) across enterprise environments. This initiative will take center stage at The AI Networking Summit , taking place October 22–23 in New York City.While SONiC has achieved widespread success in hyperscale cloud environments, enterprise adoption has been slowed by integration complexity, lack of automation frameworks, and limited operational models. ONUG is bridging this gap through a dedicated SONiC Technology Cluster, Conference Track, and Innovation Theater, all focused on enabling scalable, interoperable, and open networking solutions.“Enterprise IT teams are seeking cost-effective, secure, and automatable alternatives to proprietary stacks,” said Nick Lippis, Co-Chair and Co-Founder of ONUG. “SONiC aligns with ONUG’s mission to build open, multi-cloud infrastructure that meets enterprise scale.” ONUG is a community of IT executives from the Global 2000. Its twice-annual summits are the largest gatherings of senior leadership from large enterprise consumers. ONUG serves as the voice of the large enterprise market—uniting buyers, builders, and suppliers to define the future of enterprise infrastructure to support AI workloads and applications.Program Highlights at the AI Networking Summit in NY:· SONiC Pavilion: A dedicated show floor space for SONiC-aligned vendors and contributors· Enterprise SONiC Deployment Talks: Real-world implementation stories from enterprise adopters including Walmart, eBay, American Express, and Target· SONiC Innovation Theater: Rapid-fire 10-minute PoC demos showcasing SONiC-compatible solutions, with live emcee-led sessions· Reference Architectures and White Papers: Jointly developed with the ONUG Collaborative ’s Working Groups and vendors to support observability, automation, and multi-vendor integration· Main Stage and Technical Sessions: Integration of SONiC into broader ONUG conference programming at the AI Networking Summit on open networking, AI infrastructure, and cloud-native operationsGet InvolvedWe invite SONiC ecosystem partners—whether focused on silicon, switching platforms, NOS, telemetry, observability, automation, or services—to participate:· to deliver live demos in the SONiC Innovation Theater· to collaborate on reference architectures and white papers with the ONUG Collaborative's Working Groups· to speak in SONiC deployment sessions and conference panelsIf your team is enabling enterprise SONiC deployments, let’s schedule a brief call to discuss how your organization can take part in this initiative. Contact us at greg@onug.net - Greg P. Haig VP/ONUG Board

