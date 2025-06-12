John Chambers Honored with 'Contributions to Humanity' Award at AI Networking Summit in Dallas

AI Networking Summit at ONUG Spring in Dallas ONUG - Voice of the Large Enterprise

John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus of Cisco was presented with the prestigious Contributions to Humanity Award at the AI Networking Summit in Dallas this May.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus of Cisco and one of the most influential leaders in the technology sector, was presented with the prestigious Contributions to Humanity Award at the AI Networking Summit in Dallas this May. The award recognizes individuals whose life’s work has not only transformed the technology landscape but also improved the human condition through innovation, leadership, and a commitment to global progress.Throughout his remarkable career, Mr. Chambers has championed the power of technology to transform lives. For him, innovation wasn’t just about business—it was about unlocking human potential, fostering collaboration, and bridging global divides.The award was presented by ONUG Co-Founder and Co-Chair Nick Lippis following a powerful fireside chat between the two, in which Chambers reflected on the parallels between the internet boom of the late 1990s and today’s transformative AI revolution. Speaking to a packed audience of enterprise IT executives, and technology leaders, Chambers urged organizations to act boldly and strategically in the face of AI’s rapid acceleration."AI is going to move faster than the internet ever did.” Chambers said “It will probably get three times the output from that in terms of changing our lives, maybe for the better.”He also highlighted AI’s potential to address some of humanity’s most urgent challenges—from healthcare and education to climate and security—if deployed with ethical foresight and global cooperation. Chambers’ message underscored both the promise and responsibility of the AI era.“Throughout his remarkable career, Mr. Chambers has championed the power of technology to transform lives.” said Lippis. “For him, innovation wasn’t just about business—it was about unlocking human potential, fostering collaboration, and bridging global divides.” Watch the award presentation and full fireside chat here.The AI Networking Summit is the premier gathering for IT executives, infrastructure architects, and AI leaders focused on preparing enterprise networks for the next era of compute. Hosted by ONUG, the Summit brings together pioneers and practitioners to share real-world strategies for adopting AI across networking, security, and operations.

