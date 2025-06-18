ONUG Expands Board with Visionary Leaders to Accelerate AI and Digital Transformation Initiatives

ONUG - Voice of the Large Enterprise AI Networking Summit at ONUG Spring in Dallas

ONUG, advocate for the large enterprise and producer of the AI Networking Summit, proudly announces induction of two visionary leaders into its governing board

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONUG, the premier advocate for the large enterprise and producer of the bi-annual AI Networking Summit , proudly announces the induction of two visionary leaders into its governing board: Parantap Lahiri, VP, Network and Data Center Engineering at eBay, and Eric Powers, Director, Citi Tech Fellow, Global Head of High-Performance Architectures Infrastructure. With their unparalleled expertise, they are set to significantly contribute to shaping the future of enterprise compute, AI infrastructure, and digital transformation at a pivotal time for the industry.Board of Visionaries Poised to Drive Change The Board of ONUG is an assembly of senior IT executives from the globe's most influential enterprises, collectively directing over $500 billion in infrastructure spending annually. This board is instrumental in paving the direction for ONUG's conferences, the AI Networking Summit, and guiding special projects under the ONUG Collaborative, which produces essential open enterprise tools and buyer guides for the industry.Parantap Lahiri boasts an extensive career of more than 25 years, marked by senior roles at renowned companies such as eBay, Visa, Juniper Networks, and Microsoft. His recognized specialty in data center networks, cloud architecture, and AI infrastructure, especially in GPU-based systems for AI workloads, positions him as a leader in the field. Lahiri’s career is distinguished by award-winning research, numerous patents, and a proactive stance in developing AI-enabled environment infrastructures."I am really excited to join the ONUG board at this stimulating time when AI technologies are shaping innovations in an unprecedented way," said Parantap Lahiri.Eric Powers comes with over 27 years of experience in systems architecture within the financial technology sector. His expertise spans electronic trading technology, with a notable track record of driving innovation and fostering development both internally and externally. Powers is a well-recognized leader and innovator, often advising venture capital firms, leading industry publications, and organizations. Under Powers' leadership, The AI-Enabled WAN API ONUG Collaborative Workgroup will be launched, a promising initiative aimed at revolutionizing enterprise bandwidth procurement.“With the addition of Parantap and Eric to our Board, ONUG is poised to further its mission in pioneering cutting-edge solutions for AI infrastructure and digital transformation,” said Nick Lippis, ONUG Co-Founder and Co-Chairman. “The vast experiences and visionary leadership of our new members will undoubtedly bring fresh perspectives and drive significant advancements within our organization and the broader industry.”For more details about ONUG, its AI Networking Summit and our impactful initiatives, please visit us at ONUG.net

