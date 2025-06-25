New round of Carer Council applications opens

Release date: 26/06/25

Foster and kinship carers around South Australia are invited to express their interest in joining the next Carer Council.

Established in December 2023 by the Minister for Child Protection Katrine Hildyard MP, the Carer Council has played a pivotal role in providing advice and perspective on how foster and kinship care is delivered in our state, and how carers are supported.

Made up of 12 foster and kinship carers, the inaugural Carer Council undertook public consultation with the broader carer community and provided Minister Hildyard with recommendations on topics including carer remuneration, care concerns reform, improving sibling connections and mental health and peer support. The Council also provided feedback on the draft strategy for the retention and attraction of family-based carers.

Peak advocacy group Connecting Foster and Kinship SA administers the Council and is running the Expressions of Interest process to appoint the next members.

To ensure true representation, Aboriginal carers, kinship carers, foster carers, and carers from metropolitan and regional areas will be appointed to the Council.

The Council will meet throughout the year and directly report to Minister Hildyard.

The Council was a key recommendation of Dr Fiona Arney’s Independent Inquiry into Foster and Kinship Care and the inaugural Council comprised members from across South Australia with diverse caring experiences.

Expressions of interest are now open for registered foster and kinship carers, who have been actively caring in the past 12 months, to join the Council’s next 12-month term. Applications are welcome from new candidates as well as current Carer Council members who wish to reapply.

To find out more, visit cfc-sa.org.au/carer-council

Nominations close on Friday 4 July 2025. Carers can also apply via this expression of interest form.

Quotes

Attributable to Child Protection Minister Katrine Hildyard

Foster and kinship carers play a crucial role in the child protection and family support system, offering love, nurture and support to help children and young people thrive.

They have unique expertise and insight, and it is vital that their voices are amplified and help guide policy, practice and legislation as we continue to strive to improve outcomes for children and young people.

I encourage registered foster and kinship carers to consider putting their hand up for the next iteration of the Carer Council and wholeheartedly thank those who have generously taken up this important role to date.

Carers’ wisdom, their sharing of advice and ongoing commitment to improving the lives of children and young people is generous, remarkable, and invaluable in our process of reform and I really look forward to hearing from the new Council.

Attributable to Connecting Foster and Kinship Carers SA Chief Executive Fiona Endacott

The inaugural Carer Council set a new benchmark for direct experience advocacy. Their thoughtful, passionate, and solutions-focused contributions are helping to build a stronger, fairer system for all foster and kinship carers.

The Council is a powerhouse of insight, experience, and unwavering advocacy. Their work has directly shaped conversations with government, ensuring the representative voices of carers are front and centre in decisions that matter.

We look forward to continuing the important work of the Carer Council, providing evidence-based recommendations to government, now and into the future.

Attributable to current Carer Council Chairwoman Lorraine Joy

As Chair of the Carer Council, I take immense pride in witnessing the strength of carers’ voices—heard through meaningful consultation, respected, valued, and embraced in all their diversity.

This is more than representation; it is about driving real systemic change and legislative reform in a professional space that truly supports carer families and young people for the best possible outcomes.

I encourage carers who are passionate about making a difference and supporting fellow carers to express their interest to join the Carer Council.

Join us, be part of the conversation, and help shape the future—it’s a role that brings a profound sense of purpose and pride