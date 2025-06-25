Clearing the Way with Ditch Mowing and Hay Salvage

CANADA, June 25 - Released on June 25, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is reminding farmers and producers that they can salvage hay along provincial highways.

"The hay salvage and ditch mowing program provides several benefits for Saskatchewan residents," Highways Minister David Marit said. "The program offers a cost-effective way to keep vegetation along our highway system in check while supplying free hay to farmers and producers."

The program supports agricultural producers while enhancing road safety by improving visibility of signage, controlling brush and noxious weeds and ensuring safer intersections and curves by maintaining clear sightlines.

"Programs like this provide timely, practical support for Saskatchewan producers facing pressures from weather and input costs," Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison said. "Access to quality hay is essential for livestock operations, and this initiative gives producers another opportunity to secure feed while making good use of roadside resources."

Key program dates to remember:

Prior to and including July 8, landowners or lessees adjacent to a highway ditch have the first option to cut or bale hay.

After July 8 anyone may cut or bale hay without the permission of the nearby landowner or lessee, as long as these activities are not already underway.

All hay bales must be removed from ditches by August 8.

The Ministry of Highways will deliver the mowing program with the assistance of contractors and local rural municipalities. About 45,400 hectares will be mowed in 2025.

“This initiative provides valuable support to rural producers, especially during challenging times like drought or feed shortages,” SARM President Bill Huber said. “Allowing responsible hay salvaging helps reduce waste and supports the agricultural community’s resilience. SARM encourages producers to follow safety guidelines and work collaboratively with local authorities to make the most of this resource."

For more information about hay salvage and ditch mowing, visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/agriculture-natural-resources-and-industry/agribusiness-farmers-and-ranchers/programs-and-services/livestock-programs/ditch-mowing-and-hay-salvage.

Motorists are reminded to check the Highway Hotline for the latest road conditions at before travelling https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/map.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure, improving over 21,800 kilometres of highways across the province.

