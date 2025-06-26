Saskatchewan Wildfire Update - June 25

CANADA, June 26 - Released on June 25, 2025

As of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, there are 19 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, two are categorized as contained, five are not contained, nine are ongoing assessment and three are listed as protecting values.

This year, Saskatchewan has had 267 wildfires, which is well above the five-year average of 166 to date.

Three communities remain under an evacuation order: East Trout Lake, as well as priority individuals from Creighton and Denare Beach. Priority individuals from Cumberland House have been repatriated.

The SPSA's Recovery Task Team continues to meet with community leaders to discuss recovery efforts.

Over $4 million has been transferred directly to residents as well as communities that are distributing the $500 Government of Saskatchewan Financial Assistance to their residents that have been impacted by the wildfires. The SPSA is continuing to coordinate with communities that have asked for its support in distributing this financial assistance.

Evacuees who have not yet registered are encouraged to do so through the Sask Evac Web Application or by calling 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross can call 1-800-863-6582.

A full list of evacuated and repatriated communities can be found on the Information for Evacuees webpage.

The latest information, an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

