Governor Abbott Directs TWPD, TAHC To Establish Texas New World Screwworm Response Team

TEXAS, June 25 - June 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) to establish a joint Texas New World Screwworm Response Team following the recent northward spread of the New World screwworm (NWS).



"The recent northward spread of the New World screwworm from Central America into southern Mexico poses a serious threat to Texas livestock and wildlife," reads the letter. "To proactively address this threat, I am directing the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Animal Health Commission to jointly establish a Texas New World Screwworm Response Team. The mission for the Response Team is clear: to lead Texas’ prevention and response efforts and ensure that Texas remains informed, prepared, and aligned to prevent the re-emergence of this destructive parasite. We stand ready to protect our land, livestock, and wildlife.”



Read the Governor's letter to TPWD and TAHC.



