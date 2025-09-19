Texas Leads All States For Jobs Gained Over Last 12 Months

TEXAS, September 19 - September 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas as the nation’s leader in job creation with a gain of 195,600 nonfarm jobs over the last 12 months. The state also led for jobs gained in August and set new records for total jobs and the size of the Texas labor force based on August employment data.

“Texas is America’s jobs leader,” said Governor Abbott. “With the best business climate in the nation and a skilled and growing labor force, Texas is where businesses invest, jobs grow, and families thrive. Texas will continue to cut red tape and invest in businesses large and small to spur the economic growth of communities across our great state.”

August labor market data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Texas Workforce Commission shows:

Texas reached a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,857,300.

Texans working, including self-employed, totaled 15,213,500.

Texas reached a new high for total nonfarm jobs at 14,347,700 after adding 17,600 positions over the month, more than any other state.

Texas added 195,600 jobs from August 2024 to August 2025, leading all states and outpacing the national annual job growth rate by 0.5%.

Earlier this week, Governor Abbott named the Director of the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office (TREO). The TREO was created to find and eliminate unnecessary regulations in state agencies and create best practices for state agencies to reduce regulatory strains on Texans. The Governor also ceremonially signed House Bill 20 and House Bill 120 into law to expand career and technical education opportunities for students across Texas.