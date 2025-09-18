Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.4 Million In Grants To Panhandle Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, September 18 - September 18, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Funds for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $1.4 million were awarded to seven organizations in the Panhandle as part of the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Grants Across Texas Tour. Administered by TVC, the funding will provide services to over 520 veterans and their families across 60 counties.

"In Texas, we care about the well-being of our veterans,” said Governor Abbott. "These Fund for Veterans' Assistance grants will provide home modifications, financial assistance, clinical counseling and other crucial services so that the brave men and women who served in our nation’s military can prosper in the Panhandle. Texas will always remember and honor the sacrifices that our veterans and their families have made for our country."

“The Panhandle is home to many veterans who live in rural areas as well as towns," said TVC Commissioner and Marine veteran Mike Hernandez. “Those in rural areas still need the same resources and these grant awards will make resources more available in the region. I want to sincerely thank each of our award recipients for serving our veterans. Your organizations are recognized for making a difference in lives of those who served."

Commissioner Hernandez presented the grants to the organizations at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial in Amarillo. The FVA grant recipients and their services include:

Panhandle Community Services : $300,000 for financial assistance and $500,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes

: $300,000 for financial assistance and $500,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes Refuge Services, Inc. : $200,000 for clinical counseling

: $200,000 for clinical counseling Potter County : $75,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

: $75,000 for Veterans Treatment Court Hale County Meals on Wheels : $95,000 for support services

: $95,000 for support services Lubbock County : $10,000 for support services

: $10,000 for support services Lubbock Regional MHMR Center : $250,000 for financial assistance

: $250,000 for financial assistance Rusted and Weathered, Inc: $60,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes

In May, Governor Abbott announced a record-breaking $46.3 million in over 200 grants to 175 organizations across Texas. This is projected to provide direct services to nearly 40,000 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses.

Since 2009 through the current 2025-2026 grant cycle, more than $359 million in grant funding has been awarded through more than 1,600 FVA grants.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery’s games designated for veteran support. People can also donate when registering their vehicles or when getting a hunting or fishing license.

Veterans in need of assistance can find organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at tvc.texas.gov/fund.