Governor Abbott Reappoints Harle Presiding Judge Of The Fourth Administrative Judicial Region

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Sid Harle as presiding judge of the Fourth Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.

Sid Harle of San Antonio has served as the Presiding Judge of the Fourth Administrative Judicial Region since August 2017 and is the former Judge of the 226th Judicial District Court in Bexar County, having served over 29 years. Harle currently serves as chair of the Judicial Branch Certification Commission. He formerly served as a member of the Pattern Jury Charge Committee of the State Bar of Texas, including its Criminal Section and Judicial Section, as the chair of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, the Texas Court Reporters Certification Board, and as a member of the Business Criminal Council Board and San Antonio Bar Association Board of Directors. Additionally, he is a volunteer for the Northside ISD Mentoring Program and a founding board member of Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) and Gang Resistance Education and Training (G.R.E.A.T.). Harle received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University School of Law.