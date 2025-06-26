SCAN Health Plan Recognizes Top Performing Medical Groups for Excellence in Care

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, recognized the top performing medical groups in its provider network* for exceptional service and care to SCAN members.Each year, SCAN celebrates provider partners that demonstrate a strong commitment to quality, member satisfaction and the health of older adults.“We’re proud to honor our top performing provider partners for their dedication to high-quality care and their shared commitment to delivering an excellent healthcare experience,” said Annie Low, Chief Quality Officer at SCAN Health Plan. “Together, we’re able to support healthier, more independent lives for the seniors we serve.”Provider performance is evaluated using quality metrics aligned with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Medicare Advantage Star Rating System. These include preventive screenings, chronic condition management, and member experience.SCAN’s top performing medical groups are:• HPN – Desert Oasis Healthcare• MemorialCare• Starlife Holdings Inc.• GNP MemorialCare• Hoag Clinic• Providence Health Network• Axminster Medical GroupThe 2024 awards were presented at SCAN’s annual Quality Symposium in Spring of 2025.*Other medical groups are available in SCAN’s network.About SCAN GroupSCAN Group is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves over 300,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org

