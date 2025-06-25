AHA podcast: Healing the Healers — BMC’s Bold Move to Support Resident Mental Health

Boston Medical Center’s Jeff Schneider, M.D., associate chief medical officer, designated institutional official and chair of the Graduate Medical Education Committee, and Simone Martell, director of the employee resilience program, discuss how BMC is flipping the script on resident wellness. By providing early access to behavioral health resources and destigmatizing mental health, future generations of medical caregivers at BMC are prioritizing their well-being so they can continue caring for communities in need. LISTEN NOW

