Study finds 1 in 5 medical students experience food insecurity

A JAMA study published Aug. 29 found that 1 in 5 U.S. medical students experience food insecurity. Researchers surveyed nearly 2,000 students from eight medical schools. The study found that food insecurity was notably higher among students of color, students with dependents and students needing financial assistance, while it was lower among students who were receiving parental tuition assistance.

