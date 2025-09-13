Flu hospitalization rate in 2024-25 highest in more than a decade

The flu hospitalization rate during the 2024-25 flu season was the highest since 2010-11, according to a report published Sept. 12 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For all age groups, flu hospitalization rates were 1.8 to 2.8 times higher than median historical rates. Like previous seasons, most hospitalized patients (89%) had one or more underlying medical conditions, nearly 17% were admitted to an intensive care unit, 6% received assistance from a mechanical ventilator and 3% died while in the hospital.

Additionally, the CDC said 32% of hospitalized patients received a flu vaccine and nearly 85% received antiviral treatment. Children and adolescents aged 5-17 received the lowest proportion of antiviral treatment at approximately 62%. The CDC recommended that all individuals older than six months receive a flu vaccine annually.