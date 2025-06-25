USA Today Names Philadelphia Most Walkable City to Visit for Third Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, June 25, 2025 – Today, Philadelphia has once again been named the Most Walkable City to Visit in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, earning the top spot for the third consecutive year. Selected by a panel of travel experts and voted on by the public, this honor underscores the city’s continued appeal as an easy-to-navigate destination.

Walkability is a key factor in how people choose where to go, especially travelers and meeting planners. In Philadelphia, residents and visitors alike can stroll between vibrant neighborhoods, enjoying sights ranging from public art installations and premier cultural institutions to vibrant green spaces and historic landmarks, all within steps of each other.

“Earning this title for the third consecutive year affirms what we’ve always known: Philadelphia is a city best experienced on foot,” said Angela Val, president & CEO of Visit Philadelphia. “It’s a reflection of how seamlessly our neighborhoods, culture and sense of community connect across the city. That ease of exploration helps visitors feel a deeper connection, and inspires them to return again and again.”

A panel of experts selected 20 U.S. cities based on pedestrian accessibility, proximity of hotels and attractions, and overall ease of exploration. Philadelphia ultimately earned the number one ranking through public voting, beating out heavyweights like New York City, Boston and Chicago.

“We’re thrilled that Philadelphia has been named the most walkable city in the U.S. for the third year in a row,” said Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Walkability is one of our greatest strengths, especially for international travelers and meeting attendees who want to maximize their time exploring the city. With world-class hotels, historic sites, diverse dining, and the Pennsylvania Convention Center all within a compact, accessible footprint, Philadelphia delivers an experience that’s easy to navigate and hard to forget.”

The Center City Philadelphia corridor spans from the Delaware River on the east to the Schuylkill River on the west. Only 2.4 miles separate Penn’s Landing and the Schuylkill River Trail, with the ability to walk from one end of Center City to the other in just 50 minutes.

When ranking 30 of the nation’s largest convention centers, The Wall Street Journal named the Pennsylvania Convention Center #1 for walkability. Its central location in the Center City neighborhood helps make it the perfect launch pad for convention attendees to explore Philadelphia’s outdoor art, historic sites and dining scene.

Getting around Philadelphia with ease allows both first-time travelers and returning natives to discover and rediscover the city’s history, culture, cuisines and hidden gems. Visitors can also take advantage of self-guided walking tours and tour experiences spanning a wide range of interests.

