NEFT Vodka’s Adam LZ Wins 2025 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship Round in New Jersey

Photo Credit: Formula DRIFT

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , Official premium spirit Sponsor and proud supporter of top Formula DRIFT PRO drivers Matt Field, Adam LZ, and Chris Forsberg, celebrates their outstanding performances in the 2025 season’s high-octane drifting Championship.YouTube star Adam LZ continued his dominant form by clinching the win at Round 4 of the 2025 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship in New Jersey. Driving his Drift HQ E36 BMW, LZ demolished tough competition, including a final battle against three-time champion Fredric Aasbo. With precision and control, LZ delivered a masterclass in drifting. The win bumped him from ninth to third in the championship standings.Chris Forsberg and Matt Field have also showcased their skill and determination throughout the season, consistently scoring points and competing fiercely among the top ranks. Field currently sits seventh in the championship, while Forsberg remains a formidable competitor in ninth.“I had so much fun driving here,” said LZ after collecting his winner’s trophy. “I wanted to put on a show and drive as hard as I could, but was trying to be logical and not push too hard, which paid off. The plan is to do the same thing in the next round. We’ve got good setup notes and I feel we’re learning more about the car every time, so we’ll try to keep the momentum going.”NEFT Vodka is the Official Spirit Sponsor of the 2025 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship, including key stops in Long Beach, Atlanta, Orlando, and the return to Long Beach in October. The brand’s support of the series and these drivers brings fans closer to the thrill of drifting with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and immersive trackside experiences.To learn more about NEFT Vodka, which can be purchased at select Ralphs Grocery Company stores in Southern California, as well as Total Wines & More, visit www.neftvodka.com . Do not drink and drive.ABOUT FORMULA DRIFT:Formula DRIFT is recognized as the leading international drifting championship. Established on the streets of Japan, drifting has evolved into a worldwide competitive sport that challenges the driver's skill while demanding a great deal from their vehicle in terms of power and strength. Formula DRIFT provides a series for the best professional drifters from around the globe to compete for the coveted title of Formula DRIFT Champion. As the first official drifting series in North America, Formula DRIFT has taken competitive motorsports to the extreme, attracting drift fans and car enthusiasts from all walks of life, and established itself as the global leader for the sport. For a competition schedule, ticket information, special content and livestream, please visit formulad.comWATCH FORMULA DRIFTThe free-to-view event livestream is available at youtube.com/Formuladrift. FD is also available on Racer/MAV TV (please check with your local provider), and available in Spanish via PX Sports on numerous outlets across Latin America. To find out where it’s broadcast in your country, visit pxsports.com/outletsABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category lacking premium options made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT’s unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.