Hive Govern and Transfer: The New Standard for Legal Governance and Secure Data Movement

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As data governance, client security demands, and compliance requirements grow more complex, legal IT and compliance teams need more than just visibility — they need active control.ReVia's Hive platform delivers just that. With Hive Govern and Hive Transfer , firms can enforce governance at scale and move sensitive data with confidence — all within one unified system built specifically for the legal industry.Hive Govern: Automate Compliance, Lock Down Access, Stay Audit-ReadyToday, data governance is no longer a passive activity. Hive Govern embeds governance policies into the operational core of your document and workspace management — and enhances control by embedding automation into existing legal operations.With Govern, firms and corporate legal teams can:- Enforce consistent, granular permissions across multiple platforms — spanning documents, folders, and workspaces — to ensure secure access and control wherever your content lives.- Automate governance policies within a unified layer that complements and extends existing legal systems like NetDocuments.- Proactively detect and prevent unauthorized actions that could lead to data breaches or compliance failures.- Generate audit-ready reports that document permission changes, user activities, and security exceptions — essential for regulatory compliance and client trust.Govern turns policy into practice, giving organizations full control over who can act — and what actions they can take — within their digital ecosystems.Hive Transfer: Secure, Controlled Data MovementIn a world where moving data can be as risky as exposing it, Hive Transfer provides a secure, policy-driven way to manage information flow.With Transfer, firms gain the ability to:- Control who can transfer documents and data based on permission levels and pre-defined security policies.- Audit and track every transfer to maintain full chain-of-custody transparency.- Validate transfer permissions in real time to prevent unauthorized or accidental leaks.- Simplify complex imports and exports with seamless workflows for moving sensitive information — whether migrating workspaces, archiving matters, or handling client transfers.- Transfer isn’t just about moving data — it’s about doing it securely, intelligently, and with full accountability.Purpose-Built for Legal. Ready for What's Next.Together, Govern and Hive Transfer give law firms and legal service providers the ability to:- Maintain continuous compliance with evolving regulations and client standards.- Strengthen security postures against both internal and external threats.- Streamline operations with automation that minimizes manual errors and reduces operational risk.- Future-proof governance frameworks as legal technology ecosystems grow more interconnected and complex."At NetDocuments, security is our top priority as we empower legal professionals to do their best work within a unified platform. Our partnership with ReVia reflects a shared commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and governance — across the various platforms legal teams depend on.”- Reza Parsia, VP Strategic Partner Management, NetDocumentsPartner-Ready Models for Service ProvidersReVia offers Govern and Transfer through flexible models for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), legal IT consultants, and support partners.Partners can integrate Hive modules into their managed services to deliver value-added governance and compliance solutions to clients — creating new opportunities for growth, differentiation, and long-term client success.Govern smarter. Transfer securely. Stay compliant — always. Explore Hive or contact us to schedule a discovery session.

