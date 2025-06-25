Governor Katie Hobbs Vetoes Partisan, Sham Budgets, Calls on House Republicans to Seriously Engage in Negotiations

Today, Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed partisan, sham budgets passed by House Republicans after the majority caucus wasted days bringing the State to the brink of a government shutdown. In her veto letters, she highlighted the shortfalls of their reckless and partisan budgets and called on the House Republicans to end the political games.

The vetoes come after Governor Hobbs repeatedly made it clear she would not sign the sham budgets that shortchange public safety, childcare, and the state’s Veterans.

“For months, I worked with leaders of both parties, in both chambers, to craft a bipartisan, balanced, and fiscally responsible budget that the majority of Senate Republicans support. That budget has pay raises for State Troopers and firefighters, cuts taxes on small businesses, invests in combatting Veterans homelessness, and makes childcare more affordable and accessible. It passed the Senate and should be voted on by the House.

“I have long made clear that both of the partisan and reckless House Republican budgets are unacceptable. They gut public safety, slash health care for Arizonans, harm businesses, fail to lower costs, and leave our Veterans out in the cold. These unserious budgets are wrong for the people of Arizona.

“Now, it’s time for House Republican leadership to move past their political stunts and work productively with their colleagues before they force an unnecessary state government shutdown of their own creation.”

READ veto letter for partisan House Republican budget here.

READ veto letter for the partisan House Republican starvation budget here.