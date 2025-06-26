Hacienda Iluminada Coffee Farm, Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Hacienda Iluminada Supremo Specialty Coffee Beans-787 Coffee

From origin to NYC: 787 Coffee's direct farm-to-cup model empowers micro-lot growers in PR, Mexico, Colombia, fueling community impact

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move set to redefine ethical sourcing within the global coffee industry, 787 Coffee is directly addressing the persistent economic instability faced by small-scale coffee farmers. Through direct partnerships with micro-lot farms in Puerto Rico, Mexico and Colombia, the Puerto Rico-based company avoids traditional intermediaries, creating a more transparent and equitable supply chain. This innovative model ensures significantly higher, premium payments flow directly to growers, simultaneously introducing their unique single-origin beans to New York City's highly competitive coffee market. This initiative directly challenges the critical imbalance where farmers traditionally receive less than 10% of retail coffee prices through conventional distribution, positioning 787 Coffee as a leading example of socially responsible business and a top contender for those seeking the best coffee shops in NYC with a verifiable community footprint.A Powerful Origin Story: Empowering Farmers, Building Futures787 Coffee's unique business model centers on direct, equitable relationships with small-scale coffee producers, particularly those operating micro-lot farms. This approach ensures fair compensation and stability for farmers who are often marginalized in global supply chains."Our mission began with our own Hacienda Iluminada in Puerto Rico, but it quickly expanded," stated, Brandon Peña, CEO and Co-founder of 787 Coffee. "We recognized the immense potential and critical needs of micro-lot farmers across Latin America. By directly sourcing from them, we're not just buying coffee; we're investing in their livelihoods, providing consistent demand, and supporting sustainable practices that benefit the land, their farmers and their people."This commitment extends beyond Puerto Rico to vital partnerships with select micro-lot farms in Mexico and Colombia. These collaborations are designed to provide economic stability, encourage environmentally sound cultivation techniques, and preserve traditional farming heritage within these rural communities. This focus on direct trade and ethical sourcing is a cornerstone of 787 Coffee's identity, appealing to ethically conscious consumers and publications focused on social impact journalism.From Coffee Bean to Community ConnectionThe impact of 787 Coffee's model resonates far beyond the farms. By cutting out intermediaries, the company ensures a greater share of the final product's value returns directly to the growers. This economic empowerment translates into improved living standards, access to education, and reinvestment in agricultural infrastructure within these rural areas.This dedication to a positive community footprint is not merely a philanthropic endeavor; it is integral to 787 Coffee's brand and product quality. The integrity of their sourcing process contributes to the distinct flavor profiles of their coffees, reflecting the care and dedication of the farmersCommunity-Focused Cafes: Bridging ContinentsWith more than 30 locations across New York City, Puerto Rico, and Texas, 787 Coffee does more than serve great coffee — they function as cultural and ethical bridges between urban consumers and remote farming communities. Each shop offers a window into the lives of the farmers who cultivate the beans, transforming everyday coffee rituals into opportunities for education, connection, and cultural exchange.These spaces are designed not just for consumption, but for conversation — about sustainability, transparency, and the real people behind each cup. By sourcing directly from micro-lot farms and sharing their stories openly, 787 Coffee fosters a visible, values-driven supply chain that allows customers to contribute to rural economies with every purchase.As conversations around ethical sourcing and community-driven business gain traction, 787 Coffee stands out as a model for how local coffee shops can play a global role.

787 Coffee offers New Yorkers a Taste of Puerto Rico

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.