Three Graduate from Cass County Adult Drug Treatment Court

The Cass County Adult Treatment Drug Court held a graduation ceremony, on May 19, 2025, at the Cass County Courthouse in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, celebrating the achievements of Remus, Brian, and Kevin. The ceremony was presided over by Judge Michael A. Smith.

This milestone marks the successful completion of a rigorous program involving comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and personal accountability. Nebraska's Problem-Solving Courts employ a collaborative team approach, bringing together a judge, prosecutor, defense counsel, coordinator, community supervision officer, law enforcement personnel, and treatment providers to create tailored programs for participants.

Drug Court requires a minimum of 18 months of intensive participation, during which individuals develop the skills necessary to lead lives free from drugs and alcohol. Upon successful completion, graduates have their charges dismissed, marking a fresh start.

For additional information, please contact:

Creston Ashburn, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 593-2132

Photo (L to R): Treatment Officer Courtney Elliott, graduates Remus, Brian, and Kevin, with Judge Michael A. Smith.