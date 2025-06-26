Broadcast Veteran Erica Cobb Launches ComebackTV Presents Production Company

ComebackTV Presents Logo

Debuts with Slate of Original Podcasts and Branded Digital Storytelling Services for Corporate Clients

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAACP Image Award-nominated podcaster and longtime broadcaster Erica Cobb has officially launched ComebackTV Presents , a bold new production company reimagining how brands connect with digital audiences. Founded by Cobb, and powered by a team of national TV and newsroom veterans, ComebackTV Presents is redefining corporate communications and content creation with high-impact digital content, compelling live events, and slate of original podcasts.“We’re transforming the way businesses tell their stories to the digital world,” says Cobb. “Our team brings decades of experience from national newsrooms and daytime TV. We’re using that lens to help organizations show up more powerfully, more purposefully, and more human in today’s media landscape,” said Cobb.At its core, ComebackTV Presents is committed to helping brands move beyond stale, long-form presentations to deliver modern, concise, and emotionally resonant content. From platform-native videos to live events the company is already working with a growing roster of corporate clients to bring their stories to life in ways that cut through the noise. ComebackTV Presents started 2025 off helping a major energy sector client reimagine its corporate communications by developing and launching the Positive Energy Campaign. In addition to branded content, ComebackTV Presents also produces a slate of original podcasts hosted by national personalities, which include:Accidentally Informed with Claudia Jordan & Erica Cobb“Accidentally Informed” is a fresh, dynamic talk show hosted by two unapologetically bold and witty women. Claudia Jordan and Erica Cobb dive into trending headlines and current events, breaking them down with humor, heart, and honesty. It’s more than just commentary, it’s a conversation that brings the headlines home, making each topic relevant to viewers' everyday lives. Airs LIVE on YouTube Wednesdays at 6PM ET / 5PM CT and available on podcast platforms.Daytime Talk After Dark"Daytime Talk, After Dark" is hosted by Erica Cobb, Jeff Schroeder, Samantha Schacher, Tory Shulman, and Al Jackson. They are also known for their roles as co-hosts on the former nationally syndicated daytime talk show Daily Blast Live. The podcast is a way for them to connect with their fan base, offering a more relaxed and unfiltered look at their lives and experiences. Airs LIVE on YouTube Tuesdays at 6PM CT and available everywhere podcasts are streamed.Comeback: with Erica Cobb“Comeback: with Erica Cobb” is a podcast for folks who are getting ready and staying ready for their next chapter. It features testimony teachers, experts and celebrities sharing their biggest comebacks and providing listeners with tools and inspiration to help them on their own comeback journeys. You can watch special episodes on YouTube. The podcast is available on audio wherever you listen to podcasts.Erica Cobb, best known as a co-host on Daily Blast Live, is a 25-year media veteran spanning national TV and major market radio. Cobb previously sat on the Board of META’s Black Creator Program, “We the Culture”. Cobb is a Fall 2024 cohort graduate of Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women: Black in Business program with curriculum partner NYU. Meagan Rosales is serving as ComebackTV Presents’ Executive Producer and Content Strategist. Rosales brings more than 20 years of experience from top networks like HGTV, Travel Channel, The Cooking Channel, and The Food Network.To learn more about ComebackTV Presents and its services, visit www.comebacktv.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/comeback-tv-presents/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comebacktvpresents/ CONTACT FOR COMEBACKTV PRESENTSErica CobbCEO & Foundererica@comebacktv.com

