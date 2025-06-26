Modigent’s Q1 Update Spotlights 20% Growth, Acquisition Gains, and an Energy Services Roadmap

Carey Pena, Dan Bueschel, Jim Rist at the Studio, Q1 2025 Modigent Update

First video of 2025 debuts new format featuring regional leaders, beginning with West Region President, Jim Rist

This quarter reflects who we are: strategic in growth and grounded in a culture that puts people first.” — Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent , a national leader in infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, has released its Q1 2025 update, marking a strong start to the year with $170 million in sales – a 20% increase over the same period in 2024.The first quarterly video of the year, hosted by Emmy-winning journalist Carey Peña, introduces a new format that includes special guests and regional voices from within Modigent’s growing platform. CEO Dan Bueschel is joined by Jim Rist, Regional President of the West Region, to provide deeper insight into the company’s strategy and frontline momentum.“The Western Region is scaling fast, and we’re focused on building strong teams, expanding our footprint, and aligning with clients in high-demand sectors,” said Jim Rist, Regional President. “Contemporary Heating and Air Conditioning is the latest strategic addition—bringing depth in healthcare and clean room work—and it’s already enhancing our capabilities and culture.”Key Highlights from Modigent’s Q1 2025 Update:● Record Q1 Financial PerformanceModigent delivered $170 million in sales, a 20% year-over-year increase, driven by strategic investments in talent, operations, and business development across infrastructure and service segments.● New Acquisition: Contemporary Heating and Air ConditioningThe Southern California-based company, which specializes in healthcare and clean room environments, joined the Modigent portfolio in Q1. Rist notes that the company is already playing a vital role in regional growth and operational alignment.● Energy Strategy Takes ShapeBueschel previewed Modigent’s energy roadmap, citing a pending acquisition of an energy services platform. “Energy isn’t just a utility—it’s an asset our clients want to control and optimize,” said Bueschel. The move is aligned with regulatory trends, data center expansion, and demand for retrofit solutions.● Workforce Investment and Apprenticeship ExpansionModigent announced plans to scale its national apprenticeship program and further invest in training and leadership development. A new initiative led is focused on technical recruiting, culture fit, and long-term career pathways.● Best-in-Class Safety CultureModigent’s Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) and EMOD both improved over last year, resulting in “best in class” standard over industry benchmarks. This progress reflects the company’s culture-first safety strategy, including new ergonomics training, standardized PPE, leadership field observations, and the launch of a national, field-led Safety Committee. Across all levels, safety is treated not as a priority—but as a shared, daily responsibility.As Modigent continues to build on its Q1 momentum, the next quarterly update will spotlight the company’s evolving energy strategy in greater detail, along with progress on acquisitions across new regions. The next update will also cover key workforce initiatives, as well as new programs and education.“When you ask me what I’m most excited about,” said Bueschel, “it always comes back to people. We’re growing by building careers, not just revenue.”The enhanced video series will continue to feature regional leaders and frontline stories that reflect Modigent’s commitment to purposeful, people-driven growth. Watch the Q1 Update: https://youtu.be/0IuIK6rTfc0 About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

Modigent Q1 update

