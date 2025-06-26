ReviveHealth, Inc. Welcomes Canopy to Advance Shared Mission of Proactive Mental Health and Well-Being in the Workplace

ReviveHealth, Inc. welcomes Canopy to expand virtual-first, whole-person care—advancing access, innovation, and impact in workplace mental health.

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReviveHealth , Inc. (Revive), a leader in transforming integrated whole-person care through virtual-first access to mental health services, primary care, urgent care, wellness coaching, weight health, pharmacy, and more, is proud to welcome Canopy to its growing family of like-minded organizations.For 50 years, Canopy has been and continues to be a trusted leader in workplace mental health and well-being services. An early innovator in digital health solutions, Canopy joins Revive to expand member access, enhance outcomes, and accelerate innovation across a broader national footprint. With deep roots in the Pacific Northwest and a reputation for compassionate, high-quality care, Canopy brings decades of experience, a strong client portfolio, and a forward-thinking “technology with heart” approach to mental health in the workplace that aligns seamlessly with Revive’s mission and model.“This is an exciting and strategic step forward,” said Howard Buff Chairman and Founder of Revive. “Canopy has long been admired in the market for their commitment to holistic, proactive mental health and well-being solutions. We are enthusiastic to bring their talented team and proven programs into our organization. Together, we will expand access, scale innovation, and deepen our impact on the lives of the individuals and organizations we serve.”By joining Revive, Canopy will continue to deliver the exceptional support customers and members expect—now with enhanced resources, digital capabilities, and national reach. The collaboration unlocks meaningful operational synergies, strengthens mental health provider network access, and introduces new opportunities for co-creating comprehensive solutions across the care continuum.Anthony Brown, CEO of Canopy, shared his perspective on this new chapter: “Joining Revive allows us to grow our mission and elevate what we’ve built. This honors our legacy while equipping us to deliver even more powerful, human-centered mental health and well-being care. We are excited to partner with Revive to expand mental health access, well-being, access, and outcomes.”Together, Revive and Canopy are advancing a shared vision: delivering integrated, whole-person care that’s accessible, affordable, and designed for real life—empowering people and organizations to thrive.About CanopyCanopy has been a trusted partner in employee mental health and well-being for nearly 50 years, delivering holistic, proactive care that empowers individuals and organizations to thrive. As a pioneer in Everyday Assistance Programs, Canopy offers far more than traditional EAPs—providing customized support across mental health, family care, financial wellness, workplace well-being, and digital therapy tools. Through a blend of compassionate human connection and leading-edge technology, Canopy removes barriers to care and enables individuals to thrive personally and professionally.About ReviveHealth, Inc.ReviveHealth, Inc. (Revive) is a virtual-first healthcare company delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality care. Through a subscription-based model, Revive offers access to primary care, urgent care, weight health, mental health support, Employee Assistance Program (EAP), pharmacy services, and wellness coaching. Designed to complement traditional insurance, the platform empowers individuals and employers with a flexible, cost-effective alternative to conventional healthcare. Revive is redefining care by putting convenience, transparency, and preventative mental health at the center of the member experience. Learn more at www.revive.health.

