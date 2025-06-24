ReviveHealth to Spotlight Virtual Care Innovation as Presenting Sponsor at SHRM2025

ReviveHealth, Inc. John Lufburrow, Chief Revenue Officer, ReviveHealth, Inc.

Presenting Sponsor ReviveHealth, Inc. Highlights Virtual-First Model That Transforms Employee Benefits and Health Outcomes

Revive’s model makes world-class care radically accessible and cost-effective. We're excited to show how forward-thinking employers are creating healthier, more resilient workforces.” — John Lufburrow, Chief Revenue Officer, ReviveHealth, Inc.

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReviveHealth , Inc. (Revive), a leading Virtual Care Clinic , is proud to serve as a presenting sponsor at SHRM2025 , the Society for Human Resource Management’s flagship conference in San Diego. As an excepted benefit that complements traditional health insurance, Revive will showcase its innovative approach to virtual care—demonstrating how integrated, high-touch services can improve health outcomes, enhance employee satisfaction, and reduce overall healthcare costs.John Lufburrow, Chief Revenue Officer at Revive, will speak about a real-world case study demonstrating how one employer reimagined its healthcare benefits strategy—delivering better care access, enhancing employee experience, and reducing costs without the burden of a physical on-site clinic.“HR leaders are uniquely positioned to shape the future of healthcare delivery,” said Lufburrow. “Revive’s model makes world-class care radically accessible and cost-effective. We’re excited to show how forward-thinking employers are creating healthier, more resilient workforces—and saving money in the process.”Revive partners with employers to address two of healthcare’s most pressing challenges: access and affordability. Its virtual-first model delivers the full impact of an on-site clinic—comprehensive care across primary care, mental health, weight health, pharmacy, and employee assistance program (EAP) services—at zero cost to members and a fraction of the cost to employers.As part of its SHRM2025 presence, Revive will also host a private wellness event featuring Mona Sharma, a globally recognized nutritionist, entrepreneur, and corporate wellness strategist. The exclusive session will explore future-focused strategies for building healthier, more sustainable workplace cultures for well-being.In the exhibit hall, Revive will deliver product demos at booth #4145 while spotlighting its latest developments designed to enhance outcomes and member engagement: the newly launched Weight Health Program and the refreshed Revive mobile app. The first-of-its-kind Weight Health Program features a clinical step therapy approach to prescribing weight loss medications—beginning with options like Contrave before progressing to GLP-1s when clinically appropriate. The program also includes 1:1 lifestyle coaching and access to on-demand fitness, nutrition, and wellness support to help members build sustainable habits and achieve long-term results. The refreshed Revive app streamlines access to the company’s full suite of virtual care services—from primary and urgent care to mental health, pharmacy, specialty services, and more—through an enhanced mobile experience with an updated look and feel, making it even easier for members to navigate and stay connected to care anytime, anywhere.About ReviveHealth, Inc.ReviveHealth, Inc. (Revive) is a virtual-first healthcare company delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality care nationwide. Through a subscription-based model, Revive offers easy access to primary care, urgent care, weight health, mental health support, Employee Assistance Program (EAP), pharmacy services, and wellness coaching. Designed to complement traditional insurance, the platform empowers individuals and employers with a flexible, cost-effective alternative to conventional healthcare. Revive is redefining care by putting convenience, transparency, and preventative health at the center of the patient experience. Learn more at www.revive.health.

