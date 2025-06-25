Queen Máxima welcomes partners of world leaders in Rotterdam
NETHERLANDS, June 25 - News item | 25-06-2025 | 16:06
In the context of the 2025 NATO Summit, a special programme was held on Wednesday 25 June for the partners of the heads of state and government in attendance. Queen Máxima and Prime Minister Dick Schoof’s partner Loes Meurs hosted the guests in Rotterdam.
A partner programme is a fixed feature of NATO summits. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the municipality of Rotterdam to organise this programme.
Depot of Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen
Mayor Carola Schouten welcomed the guests at the Depot of Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, where they received a tour of the building. They also visited the exhibition The stories we tell, with an explanation from artist Susanna Inglada.
Boat tour of Rotterdam
This was followed by a boat tour of the port of Rotterdam on board the Royal Spido ship the 'Prinses Amalia'. From the water the guests saw iconic landmarks such as the Euromast tower, the SS Rotterdam and the Erasmus Bridge.
The partners of various world leaders participated in the programme:
- Ms L. Rama, Albania
- Ms D. Fox Carney, Canada
- Mr M.B. Tengberg, Denmark
- Ms E. Oras, Estonia
- Ms S.E. Innes-Stubb, Finland
- Ms B. Macron, France
- Ms S. Musić Milanović, Croatia
- Ms D. Nausėdienė, Lithuania
- Ms M. Frieden-Droogleever Fortuyn, Luxembourg
- Her Excellency A. Kornhauser-Duda, Poland
- Her Excellency E. Erdoğan, Türkiye
- Her Excellency B.P. Kristersson Ed, Sweden
You can find more photos on the Flickr page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
