Queen Máxima welcomes partners of world leaders in Rotterdam

NETHERLANDS, June 25

In the context of the 2025 NATO Summit, a special programme was held on Wednesday 25 June for the partners of the heads of state and government in attendance. Queen Máxima and Prime Minister Dick Schoof’s partner Loes Meurs hosted the guests in Rotterdam.

A partner programme is a fixed feature of NATO summits. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the municipality of Rotterdam to organise this programme. Depot of Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen Mayor Carola Schouten welcomed the guests at the Depot of Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, where they received a tour of the building. They also visited the exhibition The stories we tell, with an explanation from artist Susanna Inglada.