CanAm Enterprises Celebrates $215.5M Repayment from The Spiral, Surpassing $2.5B EB-5 Capital Repaid Across Its Projects

CanAm Enterprises, a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator

Highlighting Over Two Decades of Success, Investor Trust, and the Collaborative Effort Behind The Spiral’s Full Repayment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanAm Enterprises (“CanAm”) marked a major milestone last week at a private celebration inside The Spiral—Tishman Speyer’s 66-story architectural landmark in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards. The event brought together more than 150 guests—including members of the Tishman Speyer team, EB-5 investors, partners, and CanAm executives—to celebrate the full repayment of $215.5 million in EB-5 capital provided to help finance the project.

This repayment helped push CanAm past a historic threshold: CanAm’s projects have now repaid more than $2.5 billion in EB-5 capital, representing more than 5,000 investor families.

“When we started this journey more than two decades ago, our goal was simple: to create a program that investors could believe in. Today, that belief is reflected in more than $2.5 billion repaid across our projects and over 5,000 families supported on their path to U.S. residency,” said Tom Rosenfeld, President and CEO of CanAm Enterprises. “This milestone is not just a measure of success—it’s a measure of trust, delivered.”

Christine Chen, CanAm’s Chief Operating Officer, emphasized the collective effort behind the achievement. “This success is shared by our investors, our partners, and the dedicated teams at CanAm. Every milestone we reach is built on the strength of these relationships and our commitment to doing right by the people who count on us.”

Min Wu, CanAm’s Global Head of Sales, added: “Our work begins with listening—to what families hope for, what they need, and what they value in an EB-5 partner. Reaching this $2.5 billion repayment milestone is proof that our focus on investor needs, on quality and follow-through, is the right approach. Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this journey.”

Developed by Tishman Speyer and designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, The Spiral is a 2.85 million-square-foot office tower that redefines the Manhattan skyline with its cascading outdoor terraces and cutting-edge design. The building is more than 94% leased and is anchored by Pfizer’s global headquarters, highlighting the demand for best-in-class commercial space in one of the most competitive office markets in the world. CanAm provided EB-5 financing toward the development, which has now been fully repaid—an outcome that exemplifies the impact of the EB-5 program when paired with world-class execution.

About CanAm Enterprises

CanAm Enterprises, with over three decades of experience promoting immigration linked investments in the US and Canada, has a proven track record of success. CanAm has earned a reputation for credibility and trust from more than 8,000 qualifying investors around the world that collectively invested over $3.7 billion in 70+ EB-5 projects. To date, CanAm’s projects have repaid more than $2.5B in EB-5 capital, representing more than 5,000 investor families. CanAm operates 11 USCIS-designated regional centers that cover 35 states. For more information, visit www.canamenterprises.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

