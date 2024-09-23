Cyndx Hosts Webinar on AI Innovations That Are Transforming Deal Sourcing

The advanced technology platform for deal sourcing is thrilled to announce an upcoming webinar titled "Learn How AI Accelerates the Deal-Sourcing Process".

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyndx is thrilled to announce an upcoming webinar titled "Learn How AI Accelerates the Deal-Sourcing Process," featuring insights from Chief Executive Officer James McVeigh and Vice-President of Customer Success Wendy Walker. The webinar will take place on Thursday, October 3rd, from 12:30 to 1:15 PM EST, and is specifically designed for private equity, investment banking, and M&A executives.

“I’m looking forward to speaking with customers, partners and colleagues, and sharing how our unique AI-deal origination tools are transforming the deal sourcing process. For us, it’s about more than just providing private market data, but rather enabling our customers to be in front of potential transactions. We don’t see any other companies with our AI capabilities or datasets, and we believe that gives our customers a significant competitive advantage,” said CEO James McVeigh.

During the webinar, attendees will discover how Cyndx's powerful, AI-driven tools can revolutionize deal origination. The webinar will specifically showcase the Cyndx Finder platform which allows users to identify the most relevant companies for acquisitions, add-ons and competitive landscapes. Cyndx will also demonstrate the “Projected to Raise” feature, which accurately identifies companies expected to raise capital in the next six months, and “Acquirer”, its AI-driven tool that offers advanced recommendations tailored to an acquirer's strategic portfolio, enabling users to customize results based on specific criteria.

Cyndx is proud to be SOC 2, Type II compliant, which covers security, processing integrity, privacy and confidentiality categories.

The webinar is a rare opportunity to see Cyndx’s Finder platform in action. View real-world use cases and learn how the tool applies to a variety of industries, trends, and companies. Space is limited, so be sure to register ASAP.

