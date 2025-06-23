Cyndx Launches Scholar: A Generative AI Tool for Deal Makers and Research Teams

Cyndx Logo

Cyndx released Scholar, a generative AI research tool. It uses Cyndx’s data and external info to tackle the most complex business and research questions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyndx today announced the release of Scholar, its latest product to empower advisors, corporates, and research teams to be more productive. Scholar is a multi-agent, deep research solution designed to accelerate how research teams conduct due diligence, analyze business scenarios, and explore complex industry landscapes.

Scholar leverages Cyndx’s proprietary data and vast external resources to tackle even the most complex business and research questions. The product is purpose-built for deep investigations and transforms how teams approach and execute deal review and research.

Key features include:

● Quick automation of comprehensive research reports (20+ pages) with detailed company profiles, logos and branding in minutes

● In-depth company profiles backed by high-quality, data-driven insights

● Access to Cyndx’s predictive analytics and targeted recommendations

● Results include Cyndx’s proprietary algorithms for its deal-sourcing, capital raise and acquisition-fit tools

● Editable reports with in-text citations to ensure credibility

With Scholar, teams produce professional-grade reports in record time - boosting the speed, accuracy, and impact of research work.

“Scholar is an absolute game changer for the entire financial services industry. We now provide users with the ‘why’ behind a transaction,” says Cyndx CEO and founder James McVeigh. “Scholar generates reports about the most complex topics in minutes, whereas this level of quality analysis would typically take days - or weeks - to pull together. It enables users to analyze in-depth information and make better informed decisions.”

Scholar combines the power of generative AI with Cyndx’s proprietary data on over 30 million private and public companies to deliver intelligent market research. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of analysts, investors, and dealmakers, it empowers users to evaluate intricate situations, consider business combinations, and conduct industry research - faster than ever before. The agentic AI workflow performs real-time validation and quality checks. It also provides advanced scenario assessment and support for evaluating business combinations.

Chief Technology Officer, Sebastian Okser, likened Scholar to modernizing productivity tools in a work environment. “Chatbots, documents, and spreadsheets are not sufficient research tools on their own. These tools need to coexist and communicate. We need to pull information from each of these, understand it and interpret it. Good, clean data is crucial to controlling and trusting the quality of the output. Scholar will empower analysts to be even more productive.”

Scholar enhances decision-making capabilities while driving performance. By delivering ready-to-use research in record time, it provides a true competitive edge when every second counts and every detail matters. Whether you're vetting an acquisition target or exploring new markets, Scholar helps you act with confidence, clarity and speed.



About Cyndx Networks LLC (“Cyndx”)

Cyndx is an AI-powered platform that provides growing companies, investors and financial institutions access to data to enhance capital raising, M&A transactions, and other business opportunities. Established in 2013, the team includes investment bankers, data scientists and M&A specialists who built Cyndx to enable buyers and sellers to discover the connections and opportunities that others have missed.

Cyndx uses AI, deep learning and NLP-driven proprietary algorithms to make data smarter and make it easier to raise growth capital, find investment or acquisition opportunities, and provide quick, thorough company valuations.

