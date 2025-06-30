Tots to Teens Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Launches FOREVERSMILE: A Lifetime Retainer Replacement Program

Dr. Joanna Ayala FOREVERSMILE

Innovative solution provides parents and teens across South Texas with peace of mind and smile protection for life.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tots to Teens Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics—a trusted multi-location practice across San Antonio, Laredo, Kerrville, Lytle, and Rittiman—is proud to launch FOREVERSMILE, a groundbreaking retainer assurance program designed to simplify and safeguard the post-orthodontic journey for families.Braces or aligners are only the beginning of a lasting smile. After treatment ends, retainers play a vital role in keeping teeth aligned. But when they break, go missing, or simply wear out—replacing them can be time-consuming and costly. FOREVERSMILE removes the stress of this process by offering patients lifetime retainer coverage that’s affordable, efficient, and digital-first.“We created FOREVERSMILE to give families the freedom to focus on life—not lost retainers,” said Dr. Joanna Ayala, Board-Certified Pediatric Dentist. “It’s an extension of our promise to deliver lasting care.”Program HighlightsFOREVERSMILE allows patients to order new retainers at any time, without the need for in-person appointments or new scans.Here’s how it works:Digital scan storage taken at the end of orthodontic treatment Unlimited replacement retainers upon request (while enrolled)Quick turnaround without office visitsNo impressions or new fittings neededFlexible, affordable enrollment optionsWhether your child loses their retainer at school, damages it during sports, or simply outgrows their old one—FOREVERSMILE has them covered.Why It MattersRetainers are essential to preserving the investment of orthodontic treatment. Yet, studies show that retainer loss and non-compliance are among the top reasons for orthodontic relapse—requiring further treatment down the road.“Too many smiles shift because life happens,” added Dr. Kara Whittington, Pediatric Dentist. “FOREVERSMILE empowers parents to keep their children’s smiles intact for years to come—without breaking the bank.”Designed for Busy FamiliesThe program is ideal for working parents, active kids, and tech-savvy teens. By eliminating the need for in-office visits for new retainers, Tots to Teens is helping families across Kerrville, Medina, Bandera, Comfort, Mountain Home, Fredericksburg, and North San Antonio stay consistent with care—no matter how hectic life becomes.It’s orthodontic innovation that supports everyday life.Available at All Tots to Teens LocationsFOREVERSMILE is available to all patients who complete orthodontic treatment at any of Tots to Teens’ locations:Culebra (San Antonio)LaredoLytleRittiman (San Antonio)KerrvilleThe program is suitable for those who’ve completed treatment with metal braces, Invisalign, or other aligner systems.A Lifetime of Support Starts NowFrom the first tooth to the final retainer, Tots to Teens Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is committed to a lifetime of oral health success. With FOREVERSMILE, the journey doesn’t end when braces come off—it evolves into an affordable, flexible, and dependable solution for protecting the beautiful results families have worked so hard to achieve.“We know smiles evolve, and so should the care behind them,” said Dr. Diana Villarreal, Orthodontist . “FOREVERSMILE is more than a program. It’s our promise to stand by our patients for the long haul.”

