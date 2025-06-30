Sunshine Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Launches FOREVERSMILE: A Lifetime Retainer Program for Kids & Teens

Sunshine Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics FOREVERSMILE

A hassle-free program offering unlimited retainer replacements to protect every child’s smile well beyond treatment.

SAN ANTONIO , TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunshine Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is thrilled to unveil its newest patient-focused initiative: the FOREVERSMILE Retainer Assurance Program —a unique offering designed to eliminate the most common stressor after braces or Invisalign: lost or broken retainers.Retainers are essential for preserving orthodontic results, but replacements can be inconvenient and costly. With FOREVERSMILE, families can now access unlimited, worry-free retainer replacements—helping children and teens maintain their perfect smile without interruption.“We understand that kids are active, and retainers can be misplaced or damaged,” said Dr. Patricia Reese, Board-Certified Orthodontist at Sunshine Pediatric Dentistry. “This program gives families peace of mind while empowering kids to stay on top of their oral health.”How FOREVERSMILE WorksThe FOREVERSMILE Retainer Assurance Program is simple yet powerful. By storing a final digital scan of the patient’s teeth after orthodontic treatment, the team can quickly produce and ship new retainers without the need for appointments, impressions, or delays.The program includes:Unlimited retainer replacements (while enrolled)Digital file storage for easy future ordersQuick fulfillment without in-office visitsAffordable pricing for ongoing convenienceNo more messy impressionsWhether your child misplaces their retainer at camp, the dog chews it up, or it accidentally gets thrown away—FOREVERSMILE ensures you’ll always have access to a replacement.Why It MattersRetainers are a vital part of orthodontic care. Without them, teeth can shift back—undoing years of treatment. Traditional retainer replacement models are often expensive and time-consuming, deterring families from replacing them promptly.With FOREVERSMILE, Sunshine Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics removes these barriers by offering a retainer replacement safety net. It’s a program designed not just for convenience—but for long-term smile success.“We want families in Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills, and surrounding areas to feel supported after treatment ends,” said Dr. Joanna Ayala, Board-Certified Pediatric Dentist. “With FOREVERSMILE, they know we’re still here for them—every step of the way.”Who Is Eligible?All patients who complete orthodontic treatment at Sunshine Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics are eligible to enroll in the FOREVERSMILE program.Enrollment occurs during the final phase of orthodontic care, where a high-resolution digital scan is taken and stored for future retainer fabrication.The program is available for braces, clear aligners, and other orthodontic appliances.Serving San Antonio Families with Smiles That LastSunshine Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is committed to providing comprehensive, compassionate care to families across San Antonio—including neighborhoods such as Alamo Heights, Olmos Park, North San Antonio, and Terrell Hills.Sunshine Pediatric Dentistry is proud to offer dentistry to children through eighteen years of age and orthodontics to both children and adults Additional services provided by Sunshine include:Preventive dentistry (dental cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatment, space maintainers)Restorative dentistry (cavity treatments, crowns, baby root canals, dental fillings, extractions)Orthodontics (traditional braces, clear aligners, Invisalign, FOREVERSMILE)Sedation dentistry (oral sedation, laughing gas, general anesthesia)Emergency dental careSpecial needs dentistryThe FOREVERSMILE program reflects the practice’s ongoing dedication to pairing exceptional care with innovative solutions—ensuring every child’s smile is protected for the long haul.

