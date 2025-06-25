Submit Release
Newsom agrees to ease budget cuts as California seeks more time to fix growing deficit

Gov. Gavin Newsom backed off some of his proposed cuts to health care programs in a state budget deal he reached with legislative leaders late Tuesday, but California will move forward with his plan to limit services to undocumented immigrants as the state faces a growing deficit.

