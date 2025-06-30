Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics Launches FOREVERSMILE Retainer Assurance Program

Stone Oak Children's Dentistry FOREVERSMILE

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics is proud to announce the official launch of its FOREVERSMILE Retainer Assurance Program , designed to make long-term orthodontic retention worry-free for kids, teens, and their parents.Retainers play a critical role in maintaining a straight smile after orthodontic treatment, but replacements can become a recurring hassle and financial burden. FOREVERSMILE offers a simplified, proactive solution for families looking to protect their investment in their child’s smile.“We designed the FOREVERSMILE program to take the stress out of retainer maintenance,” said Dr. Noor Mansouri, Board-Certified Orthodontist at Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics. “Parents can rest easy knowing that if a retainer is lost, broken, or outgrown—we’ve got it covered.”What FOREVERSMILE IncludesThe FOREVERSMILE program ensures patients always have access to a functional, high-quality retainer when needed—without having to pay the full price for each replacement.Here’s what families can expect:Unlimited retainer replacements as long as enrollment is activeDigital scans stored securely for easy future reordersNo messy impressions required for replacementsFast, streamlined fulfillmentFlat-rate pricing to eliminate surprise costsWhether a retainer is misplaced during a sleepover or chewed up by the family dog, FOREVERSMILE has patients covered—every time.Why It MattersAfter months or years of orthodontic treatment with braces or Invisalign, retainers are the key to preventing teeth from shifting back to their original positions. However, many families underestimate how frequently retainers can be lost or damaged.By offering an affordable, unlimited replacement solution, FOREVERSMILE helps children and teens maintain their alignment—without derailing progress or adding unexpected costs.Commitment to Long-Term Oral HealthLocated in the heart of San Antonio’s Stone Oak community, the team at Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics is committed to guiding families through every stage of their child’s dental journey—from early cleanings to full orthodontic care.The FOREVERSMILE program aligns perfectly with the practice’s mission: to create positive, lasting dental experiences that support healthy smiles for life.“Our patients work hard to achieve beautiful smiles,” said Dr. Aashna Handa, Board-Certified Pediatric Dentist . “With FOREVERSMILE, we ensure those smiles last well beyond the day the braces come off.”Eligibility and EnrollmentPatients who complete orthodontic treatment at Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics are eligible to enroll in the FOREVERSMILE program. The process includes a final digital scan that is saved for future retainer fabrication.Families can opt in during their final phase of treatment and will have peace of mind knowing that any future retainer needs are just a call away.About Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry & OrthodonticsStone Oak Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics proudly offers pediatric dental care for children through eighteen years of age and orthodontic services for both children and adults . The team serves families across San Antonio and neighboring areas, including Bulverde, Hollywood Park, and Timberwood Park.Additional services provided by Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics include:Preventive dentistry (dental cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, space maintainers)Restorative dentistry (cavity treatments, crowns, root canals, dental fillings, extractions, pulpotomy)Orthodontics (metal braces, clear aligners, Invisalign, FOREVERSMILE Retainer Program, orthodontic appliances)Sedation dentistry (oral sedation, laughing gas, general anesthesia)Emergency dental careSpecial needs dentistryThe launch of FOREVERSMILE underscores the practice’s dedication to innovation, convenience, and long-term patient support—empowering families to protect their child’s smile for life.

