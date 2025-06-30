Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Launches FOREVERSMILE Retainer Program in San Antonio

Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics FOREVERSMILE

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is proud to announce the launch of its FOREVERSMILE Retainer Assurance Program , an innovative solution designed to protect orthodontic results long after braces or aligner treatment has ended.The FOREVERSMILE program offers families affordable and convenient retainer replacements, ensuring their child's smile stays beautiful and aligned for life.“We often hear from parents who worry about lost or broken retainers after treatment,” said a representative from Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry. “With FOREVERSMILE, we’re offering a solution that eliminates that stress and helps families stay on track.”Why FOREVERSMILE MattersOrthodontic care doesn’t end when the braces come off. Retainers are essential to preserving the alignment and bite correction achieved during treatment. But for kids and teens, retainers often get lost, broken, or forgotten—leading to costly repairs or even relapse of alignment.The FOREVERSMILE Retainer Program addresses this common challenge with:Unlimited retainer replacementsQuick reorders via stored digital scansFlat, predictable pricingConvenient fulfillment—no need for new impressions each timePeace of mind for busy parents and active kidsShaenfield’s team understands how hectic life can get, especially for families juggling school, sports, and other activities. This program makes it easy to stay on top of post-treatment care without extra time or expense.A San Antonio Practice Putting Families FirstServing families in West San Antonio and surrounding neighborhoods, Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics has earned a reputation for compassionate, kid-friendly care. With a focus on education, prevention, and comfort, the practice brings warmth and clinical excellence to every visit.FOREVERSMILE is a natural extension of the practice’s mission: to support every child’s smile journey—from the first cleaning to the final retainer.“We’re proud to help our patients enjoy lifelong confidence in their smiles,” said the team. “With FOREVERSMILE, parents can rest easy knowing they’ll never have to worry about the next lost retainer.”Who Can EnrollFOREVERSMILE is available to any patient who completes orthodontic treatment—braces or clear aligners—at Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics.Enrollment is quick and simple, and families are encouraged to ask about the program at their next appointment.The process includes digital impressions, which are securely stored for future retainer fabrication. If a replacement is needed, parents can simply call or request it through the office—no messy molds or long waiting times.A Smart Investment in Smile LongevityRetreatment from dental shifting can be expensive and time-consuming. FOREVERSMILE offers an easy and budget-friendly way to safeguard the investment families have made in their child’s orthodontic health.By eliminating the guesswork of replacement retainers and offering unlimited reorders under a low-cost plan, Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is helping parents say goodbye to the days of panic over a lost retainer.About Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry & OrthodonticsShaenfield Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics proudly provides comprehensive dental and orthodontic care for children through eighteen years of age, as well as orthodontics for both children and adults . The practice serves patients across West San Antonio and nearby communities.Services include:Preventive pediatric dentistry (dental cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants, space maintainers)Restorative care (cavity treatments, crowns, root canals, pulpotomy, dental fillings, extractions)Orthodontics (metal braces, Invisalign, FOREVERSMILE Retainer Program, clear aligners, orthodontic appliances)Sedation dentistry (oral sedation, laughing gas, general anesthesia)Emergency dentistrySpecial needs dentistryThrough a warm, welcoming environment and modern technology, the team at Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics remains dedicated to building healthy smiles that last a lifetime.

