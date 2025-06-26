Rejuveon Launches Advanced PDRN Cream Delivering Clinic-Level Results at Home

A model showcases Rejuveon PDRN Cream, powered by Rejuveon Technology—a fusion of medical-grade PDRN and exosome delivery—for advanced at-home skin regeneration

Korean biotech combines medical-grade PDRN and exosome delivery to offer at-home skin regeneration without clinical treatment

The combination of medical-grade PDRN and exosome delivery in Rejuveon technology offers a next-level regenerative solution never before available for daily home use.” — Dr. Chan-woong Park, Ph.D. Pharmacist, Incheon Airport Pharmacy

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean skincare innovator Rejuveon has introduced a breakthrough solution for consumers seeking clinic-level skincare without visiting a dermatologist: the Rejuveon PDRN Cream. Engineered with medical-grade polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN)+exosome-based Rejuveon technology, the product delivers high-efficacy regenerative effects in a gentle, at-home format.Unlike typical post-procedure creams, Rejuveon PDRN Cream is designed to replicate the effects of professional aesthetic treatments—without the cost, downtime, or visit to a clinic. PDRN, a DNA-derived compound commonlyused in regenerative medicine, stimulates cell repair and rejuvenation. When combined with exosome carriers—tiny vesicles that enhance absorption—it creates a powerful delivery system that supports skin renewal, hydration, and resilience.“The goal was to make medical-grade regenerative skincare available for home use,” said Dr. Chan-woong Park, Ph.D.-level pharmacist and skin restoration expert. “We selected the highest purity PDRN and optimized itin a low-irritation formula that consumers can safely use as part of their daily routine.”Rejuveon PDRN Cream has quickly gained popularity in South Korea, especially among users seeking visible improvements in skin tone, texture, and elasticity without undergoing clinical procedures. Online reviews anduser testimonials point to noticeable results in as little as two weeks.Following its success in Korea, Rejuveon is preparing to expand into global markets, starting with North America, where demand for science-driven, at-home skincare continues to rise.

