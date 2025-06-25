Groundbreaking of Hamilton at Mount Everett Celebrated

Mayor Michelle Wu joined the Vietnamese American Initiative for Development (VietAID), state and local officials, and community members to celebrate the groundbreaking of Hamilton at Mount Everett, a new affordable housing development for older Bostonians located at 25-33 Hamilton Street in Dorchester. Supported by funding from the City of Boston, the project will create 36 income-restricted homes for older Boston residents, including four units for seniors transitioning out of homelessness.

“This project reflects the City of Boston’s commitment to ensuring that older Bostonians can age in place in the communities they’ve helped build,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “By transforming underutilized land into homes filled with care, services, and connection, we’re investing in a future where every older Boston resident can age in place with dignity and stability.”

The building is being developed by VietAID. This four-story, 44,393 square-foot development will feature one-bedroom apartments for residents aged 62 and older, along with community amenities such as a community room, lobby, management office, meeting room, game alcove, package room, bicycle room, and two elevators. Four units are designed to be fully accessible, and one unit will be tailored for a household member who is sensory impaired. The site plan also includes 13 parking spaces and 18 bicycle parking spaces. All homes will be affordable to older residents with incomes between 30% and 60% of Area Median Income (AMI).

“The City’s public investment in this development will make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Sheila Dillon, Chief of Housing. “The Hamilton at Mt Everett will provide high quality affordable homes for our older residents, ensuring that they can remain in the City that they love. This project reinforces the Wu administration’s commitment to building housing that both serves our residents and strengthens our neighborhoods.

“Today’s groundbreaking at Hamilton Mount is about more than building housing—it’s about restoring dignity, stability, and opportunity for our elders. I’m proud to stand with VietAID and our community in creating 36 new affordable homes, including units for seniors transitioning out of homelessness. This is what justice in housing looks like—right here in the heart of Dorchester,” said State Representative Chris Worrell.

“Today’s celebration is a powerful reminder that housing must always be treated as a human right. Every Boston resident, especially our seniors, deserves a safe place to call home. At City Hall, we remain committed to building more affordable housing and upholding the dignity of every resident. This is how we protect public health and honor our community. Thank you to Mayor Wu for your leadership and unwavering advocacy to ensure no one is left behind,” said City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune.

“With the groundbreaking of the 29 Hamilton Street project, VietAid continues to lead the way in creating housing, a fundamental right for everyone, from seniors to low income to homeless, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue their decades long work on behalf of their community and the city as a whole,” said City Councilor John FitzGerald.

"The Hamilton Street project stands as a great example of the type of housing we need in order to stabilize our communities in place," said City Councilor Brian Worrell. "I'm grateful to VietAID and all of its partners for their work creating 36 units of income-restricted housing for seniors, ensuring that more of our residents can age gracefully in their neighborhood and with a community."

“Projects like this are essential to maintaining the diversity and vibrancy of our city. Senior Supportive services represent a commitment to dignity, independence, and community—ensuring that aging gracefully is a right, not a privilege,” said City Councilor Henry Santana. “The combination of supportive services and housing in one location is vital for providing our seniors with the best quality of life and enabling them to thrive. I am dedicated to securing continued funding for initiatives like this one. This is an investment not only in our seniors but also in their families, offering peace of mind knowing that their loved ones are well cared for”.

The project aligns with Mayor Wu’s broader efforts to expand senior housing, support aging in place, and address housing insecurity among older residents. Since 2010, there’s been nearly a 50 percent increase in residents over 60. Because of this, the City has made it a priority to build and preserve housing that supports healthy, independent aging.

Under the leadership of Mayor Wu, the Mayor’s Office of Housing has made significant progress in addressing housing needs for older Bostonians, with more than 750 homes either permitted or completed since the start of the administration. These projects underscore the city's dedication to creating inclusive communities where residents of all backgrounds can thrive. Among the completed projects are 43 homes at 9 Leyland Street in Dorchester, 42 homes at Grace Apartments in East Boston, 39 homes at 3371 Washington Street in Jamaica Plain and 74 homes at The Pryde in Hyde Park. Later this year, the City will break ground on several residences across neighborhoods to support older residents, including 63 new homes at 1201 River Street in Hyde Park, 30 homes at 150 River Street in Mattapan and 48 homes at Cheney Street in Roxbury.

“This is exactly the kind of housing we need more of in Boston—deeply affordable, thoughtfully designed, and grounded in community,” said Emily Shea, Commissioner of the Age Strong Commission. “Older residents deserve the chance to age in place with dignity, and projects like this give them that opportunity.”

VietAID, a longtime community-based nonprofit in Dorchester, currently manages 123 units of affordable housing across Boston. This new development will increase their portfolio of senior housing and expand their mission to provide culturally competent, affordable housing in immigrant and working-class neighborhoods.

“At its heart, Hamilton at Mt. Everett (HME) is about creating a safe, welcoming home for seniors, especially those transitioning out of homelessness, to age with dignity, stability, and belonging, said George Huynh, Executive Director of VietAID. “This project reflects our deep and ongoing commitment to equity, inclusion, and the well-being of our elders. We're proud to work alongside Trinity Management, the City, and the Commonwealth to bring this vision to life for our neighborhood.”

This groundbreaking builds on Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston a city for everyone. In the first three years of her administration, the City has created more than 17,000 new housing units with nearly one-third of the units being income-restricted. These new units represent the highest level of affordable housing production in more than two decades. Developments like the Hamilton at Mount Everett demonstrate the progress the City is making to build more housing for residents across neighborhoods with another 14,000 units in the pipeline since Mayor Wu took office.

“Ensuring that older residents have access to affordable housing with support services is essential to creating thriving communities,” said Ed Augustus, Secretary of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities. “The Healey-Driscoll Administration is proud to support this project and to partner with the City of Boston and VietAID to deliver more housing for Boston residents.”

The project is receiving support from the City of Boston, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, First Citizen's Bank, Massachusetts Housing Partnership, MassDevelopment, CEDAC, and RBC Capital Markets.

About the Mayor's Office of Housing

The Mayor’s Office of Housing is responsible for addressing homelessness, creating and preserving affordable housing, and ensuring that renters and homeowners can secure and maintain safe, stable housing. The department develops and implements the City of Boston’s housing creation and homelessness prevention plans and collaborates with local and national partners to find new solutions and build more accessible housing, particularly for those with lower incomes. For more information, please visit the Mayor’s Office of Housing website.