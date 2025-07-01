Trauma Specialist Unveils Fresh Approach to Chronic Pain in New Healing Guide

SOLVING PAIN WITHOUT PILLS Dr. Evette Rose

Pain is not always a sign of injury — it is often a memory, a signal from your body that something emotional has remained unresolved for too long.” — Dr. Evette Rose, Holistic Counsellor, Ph.D., MBA

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her newly released book, SOLVING PAIN WITHOUT PILLS: When the Answer is Not in a Bottle , internationally renowned trauma therapist Dr. Evette Rose offers a revolutionary approach to healing chronic pain — one that doesn’t start with medication, but with the mind.Based on more than two decades of practice and over 7,000 case studies, Dr. Rose reveals how suppressed emotions and subconscious patterns can become hardwired into the body’s nervous system. She explains how unresolved stress, grief and emotional trauma can literally become lodged in the nervous system, creating persistent loops of pain — even when there's no ongoing injury.Drawing from both cutting-edge neuroscience and her own therapeutic breakthroughs, Dr. Rose guides readers to understand how their emotional history might be influencing their physical health.She writes, “Pain is not always a sign of injury — it is often a memory, a signal from your body that something emotional has remained unresolved for too long.” And because the nervous system "learns" trauma, pain can turn into a repeated pattern. Only when that pattern is acknowledged and released can true relief begin. Healing, she says, “isn’t just about taking symptoms away — it’s about listening deeply to what your body is trying to say when pills can’t speak for it.”Dr. Rose’s groundbreaking approach challenges the mainstream medical model, offering instead a holistic and empowering framework for healing. Readers will learn why conventional treatments often fail, how emotional stress translates into physical symptoms and — most importantly — what they can do to rewire their brain and body for lasting relief.Dr. Rose takes a fresh, compassionate approach, weaving real client stories — people who have overcome debilitating pain without relying on medication — with clear, practical exercises. Instead of medical jargon, the book offers down-to-earth guidance and simple steps anyone can use to reconnect with their body and quiet the pain.SOLVING PAIN WITHOUT PILLS is a hopeful message for anyone living with chronic pain — or working to help them. It speaks directly to those who've felt let down by an overly clinical health care approach, offering a new way forward: not just managing symptoms, but deciphering what the body is trying to tell us — and finally letting it go.Dr. Rose’s message is one of hope: Pain is not a life sentence. It can be understood, and it can be released — without a bottle.SOLVING PAIN WITHOUT PILLS is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.AUTHOR BIOHolistic Counsellor, Ph.D., MBA, Author of 19 books, Trauma Recovery, Leader in Somatic and Psychosomatics, Founder of (MC) Metapsychology Coaching ™, (MAT) Metaphysical Anatomy Technique, IST (Integrative Soulful Therapy), YouTuber and Speaker. Evette Rose strives to support people in their healing journeys. She is the founder of the Metaphysical Anatomy Technique. Evette is best known for her work in helping people recover from the trauma of their past, as well as addressing psychosomatic symptoms and freeing them to live successful and fulfilling lives. She's internationally famously known for writing METAPHYSICAL ANATOMY Volume 1, a book about 722 medical ailments and their hidden emotional and somatic patterns. She also wrote a book, PSYCHOSOMATICS OF CHILDREN, that includes hundreds of children's ailments and their psychosomatic patterns. Learn more at www.painwithoutpills.com

