Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces Launches FOREVERSMILE Retainer Program in San Antonio

New program helps families protect their children’s orthodontic results long after braces come off—affordably and conveniently.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces is excited to announce the launch of its new FOREVERSMILE Retainer Assurance Program , giving families on San Antonio’s Far West Side and surrounding communities a long-term solution for maintaining orthodontic results after braces or clear aligner treatment.Designed with busy parents and growing kids in mind, FOREVERSMILE helps prevent one of the most common issues post-orthodontics: teeth shifting due to lost or broken retainers. The new program ensures children and teens have continued access to affordable, high-quality retainer replacements—without the stress or high cost.“We’ve seen how easily retainers get lost or damaged, especially among kids and teens,” said a team representative at Safari. “FOREVERSMILE gives parents peace of mind that their child’s smile investment is protected for years to come.”A Smile That Lasts a LifetimeFor many families, orthodontic care is a major milestone. Whether a child receives metal braces, Invisalign, or another orthodontic appliance, the journey doesn’t end when treatment is complete. Retainers are essential for keeping those hard-earned results in place.The FOREVERSMILE program at Safari includes:Unlimited retainer replacements (within guidelines)Customized fit using digital scanning technologyPredictable pricing with no surprise feesFlexible replacement requests without the need for frequent in-person visitsThe program is available for children, teens, and adults who complete orthodontic treatment at Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces.Supporting Northwest San Antonio FamiliesSafari proudly serves families throughout Northwest San Antonio, including Helotes, Leon Valley, Far West San Antonio, and surrounding neighborhoods. As a practice deeply rooted in compassionate, educational pediatric care, the team created FOREVERSMILE to make it easier for local families to maintain long-term dental health—without sacrificing convenience or affordability.“We want our patients to know that we’re here for them long after treatment is finished,” said the office. “FOREVERSMILE is an extension of our mission: to help every child feel confident in their smile for life.”Why FOREVERSMILE MattersKids lose things—retainers included. In fact, it’s one of the most common concerns parents raise after their child completes orthodontic treatment. Without a retainer, teeth can begin to shift within weeks or even days—leading to discomfort, costly re-treatment, and frustration.The FOREVERSMILE program aims to change that narrative by making retainer care easier, more affordable, and more consistent.The process is seamless. Patients who complete braces or Invisalign at Safari are eligible to enroll in FOREVERSMILE. Digital impressions are taken and stored securely so that replacements can be fabricated quickly—even if the original appliance is lost. With just a phone call or online request, patients can have a new retainer ready—no hassle, no full-cost payment.Part of a Broader CommitmentSafari Children’s Dentistry & Braces is known for its holistic approach to pediatric oral health. From general cleanings and special needs dentistry to advanced orthodontics, the practice brings warmth, expertise, and cultural awareness to every interaction.With multiple board-certified pediatric dentists and orthodontists on staff, Safari is uniquely positioned to offer both short-term and long-term solutions for smile care.The launch of FOREVERSMILE reflects Safari’s continued investment in long-term outcomes—not just treatment milestones. It’s about giving families tools they can use for a lifetime of smiles.Enrollment InformationPatients currently in or finishing orthodontic treatment are encouraged to speak with their orthodontist or treatment coordinator about enrolling in the FOREVERSMILE Retainer Assurance Program. Enrollment can begin during an in-person visit or over the phone.The program is available at the practice’s San Antonio Far West Side location and is open to both new and existing patients. Interested families can also learn more by calling the office directly.Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces continues to accept most PPO insurance plans, Medicaid, and offers flexible payment options for treatment and retainers.About Safari Children’s Dentistry & BracesSafari Children’s Dentistry & Braces proudly provides comprehensive pediatric orthodontics for children through adolescence, along with orthodontic services for both kids and adults.The San Antonio children's dentist serves families across Northwest San Antonio, including Helotes, Leon Valley, Far West Side, and nearby areas.Services include:Preventive dentistry (cleanings, exams, sealants, fluoride)Orthodontics (metal braces, Invisalign, FOREVERSMILE, clear aligners)Restorative care (cavity treatments, crowns, root canals, dental fillings)Sedation dentistry (oral sedation, laughing gas, general anesthesia)Emergency dental careSpecial needs dentistryWith a fun, educational, and culturally inclusive approach, Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces is committed to helping every child build a healthy, confident smile for life.

