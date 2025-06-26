Brazilian Wax & Sugar Center Introduces Advanced Hair Restoration Solutions Through GetHairMD Partnership

Brazilian Wax & Sugar Center becomes a premier destination for both hair removal and restoration

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brazilian Wax & Sugar Center, Florida's premier destination for hair removal and aesthetic services, announces its partnership with GetHairMD to bring a suite of non-invasive hair growth solutions to clients to Port St Lucie, FL.Founded in 2019 by mother-daughter team Karina and Carly Garcia, Brazilian Wax & Sugar Center has built a reputation for excellence in hair removal services and aesthetic treatments. Karina Garcia brings 14 years of hands-on esthetician experience and is known for creating a warm, welcoming space where clients feel empowered and cared for.Through their GetHairMD partnership, the center now addresses the complete spectrum of hair concerns - both removal and restoration. Clients can now access personalized hair restoration treatments based on DNA analysis, AI-powered diagnostic technology, and multi-modal treatment protocols within the same trusted environment."What makes this partnership extraordinary is our ability to understand hair from every angle," said Carly Garcia, licensed esthetician and co-owner. "Our four years of hands-on experience with hair removal has given us unique insights into hair growth patterns, scalp health, and client comfort. Now we're applying that same attention to detail and personalized care to help clients restore and strengthen their hair."Brazilian Wax & Sugar Center can now offer GetHairMD’s comprehensive suite including:• Clinical Hair Growth Laser - This foundational treatment creates the optimal environment for hair regrowth by energizing follicles at the cellular level.• HairMetrix Diagnostic Imaging - This advanced assessment tool ensures every patient receives a treatment plan tailored to their specific hair loss pattern.• Tricho Genomic Test - This genetic analysis reveals hereditary factors that guide our physicians in selecting the most effective therapies.• Specialized Prescription Topicals - These custom formulations target the root causes of hair loss while awakening dormant follicles.• Dual-Wave Energy Cap - This at-home device maintains treatment progress between clinic visits with convenient daily use.These non-invasive, non-surgical solutions require no downtime and integrate seamlessly with existing aesthetic services. This comprehensive strategy addresses various causes of hair loss and has demonstrated success rates exceeding 90% across the GetHairMD network."Brazilian Wax & Sugar Center's reputation for exceptional client care and innovative approach to aesthetic services made them an ideal partner," said John Carullo, President of GetHairMD. "Their commitment to high-quality treatments aligns perfectly with our mission to provide personalized, effective hair restoration solutions to as many people as possible."The partnership includes an exclusive territory for Brazilian Wax & Sugar Center so they can focus on patient results.About Brazilian Wax & Sugar CenterSince 2019, Brazilian Wax & Sugar Center has built strong client relationships through quality service, organic products, and skilled technicians. Karina Garcia, with 14 years of experience as a trusted esthetician and certified Hair Growth Expert, specializes in both scalp health and creating empowering client experiences. Carly Garcia, currently pursuing a chemistry degree, brings scientific understanding to the partnership. Together, their vision of combining research with real-world results aligns with GetHairMD's evidence-based approach.The center specializes in comprehensive hair removal services including waxing, sugaring, and threading, along with advanced aesthetic treatments such as hydrafacials, chemical peels, microneedling, and vajacials.For more information about Brazilian Wax & Sugar Center, visit www.brazilianwaxsugarcenter.com About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining advanced technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 55+ locations nationally.For more information about GetHairMD, visit www.gethairmd.com

