AdForum and The Internationalist Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdForum , the global platform that connects brands and agencies through creative intelligence, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with The Internationalist , a respected voice in global marketing thought leadership.This collaboration aims to enrich both communities by sharing complementary content, case studies, and insights— providing inspiration at the intersection of agency creativity and evolving brand marketing needs. The partnership will also launch a series of future-facing events focused on how agency capabilities align with marketers’ growing responsibilities in a world reshaped by AI, geopolitical shifts, and the imperative for brand-led growth.“AdForum, with its deep creative resources and global perspective, is the ideal partner for our marketer-centric initiatives,” said Deborah Malone, Founder of The Internationalist. “We share not only a commitment to elevating industry thinking, but also the advantage of being independent organizations, each with more than two decades of experience supporting the business of marketing.”Carol Mason, Managing Director of AdForum, added: “We’re thrilled to join forces with Deb Malone and The Internationalist. Her leadership and mission align perfectly with our belief in creativity as a driving force behind business success. This partnership will expand the reach of AdForum’s agency content to senior brand marketers and amplify the innovative work of our agency partners. Together, we can create greater visibility and connection between marketers and the creative talent they rely on.”About AdForumAdForum is a leading independent platform serving the global advertising and marketing industry. It showcases the best ideas in brand communications, and the agencies behind them. AdForum’s online resources include agency and consultant search, award-winning advertising work, executive interviews and industry insights, serving over 3 million users annually.AdForum is part of Maydream, founded in Paris in 1999 and incorporated in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes: AdForum.com, the AdForum Worldwide Summit event, PHNX Awards, Epica Awards, the AdForum Creative Library , and the Business Creative Report.About The InternationalistThe Internationalist was founded by Deborah Malone 22 years ago, following her leadership at Ad Age International. Initially launched as a global marketing publication, it has evolved into a multifaceted platform offering thought leadership, case studies, podcasts, video, research, events, book publishing, and consulting for a community of over 24,000+ marketers. Among its many endeavors are four annual awards programs, book publishing, and the Marketing Makes a World of Difference™ initiative. A longstanding global ally of the ANA (Association of National Advertisers), The Internationalist continues to spotlight marketing’s role in driving positive business and societal change.

