The second AdForum Worldwide Summit of 2025 opens in London on Monday 20th October

AdForum Worldwide Summit

During the course of AdForum Summit week, the consultant delegation will hear from agency executives on accelerating growth for brands

It’s a great opportunity to deepen relationships with agency leaders to help us inform smarter agency evaluation and selection” — Adam Trainis, Client Director, Oystercatchers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AdForum Summit is a unique, exclusive industry event that builds connectivity between search consultants and marketing agencies. The event brings together leading consultants from around the world for a series of meetings with agency executive leadership. In a constantly evolving, fast-paced ecosystem, the Summit is a rare opportunity for the consultants to learn more about capabilities and results that are generated through the combination of AI, tech, creativity and strategy, hearing directly from agency CEOs, CCOs and CSOs.Global networks are increasingly using the Summit as a platform to deliver regular updates to the consultant delegation, covering M&A, performance, tech and creativity. Along with holding companies and global networks, the Summit agenda includes rising indie agencies and creative studios, delivering a 360 perspective of the agency landscape. Each agency meeting is held in private with the consultant delegation, to facilitate open discussion and sharing of information.Adam Trainis, Client Director at UK consultancy, Oystercatchers, said: 'I’m really looking forward to gaining further insight into how leading agencies are structuring themselves for the future, especially in adapting to technology, and in the face of increasing industry consolidation. It’s also a great opportunity to deepen relationships with agency leaders to help us inform smarter agency evaluation and selection'.For the consultant delegation, it is a valuable opportunity to hear directly from top agency CEOs on their vision of marketing's future and how they are deploying tech with creativity as a growth driver for brands.Jeremy Taylor, Managing Director UK at Trinity P3 Marketing Management Consultants said: 'Nothing has caused more consternation in the advertising industry than the imminent impact of AI. What will happen? What has already happened? More creative work for the same price? The same creative output for less? A completely different range of services with an enhanced skill set? I’m looking forward to hearing the latest views from the leading London agencies on how the business has changed already and how they see the next few years developing'.Global Marketing Procurement Consultant Tina Fegent added: 'I always feel the benefit of the AdForum Summit is taking time out to step back and spot the trends that will define agency–client relationships in the years ahead. With the breadth of agencies and teams we see, the event provides unique insight you don’t get elsewhere.'In today’s competitive and ever-changing market, that context is essential. As a Marketing Procurement Consultant, my role is to connect the dots between agencies and clients—and the AdForum Summit is the perfect medium for that.’The consultant delegation includes: AAR Group, Academy of Relationship Management, APR, Changeforce, Cherrypicker, COMvergence Worldwide, From Good to Great, Hamilton Associates International, IK Consult, Independent Agency Selection, Ingenuity, Navigare, Oystercatchers, PitchPoint, PitchResult, Pitchville, SCOPEN, The Great Pitch Company, Tina Fegent, TrinityP3, Tuffon Hall Consultancy, VA Consulting.This season’s Summit runs from 20th to 23rd October, in London. Over 30 consultants will meet agency CEOs from Publicis / Leo Constellation, SAMY Alliance, DEPT, WPP, Ogilvy, PMG, Omnicom Advertising Group, AMV BBDO, Lucky Generals, adam&eveDDB, Uncharted, VCCP, Wonderhood Studios, Coolr, JOAN, DiO, GUT, Joint, IPG Mediabrands.The next AdForum Summit will take place in spring 2026, in North America.

