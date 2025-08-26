New campaign for the Epica Awards enlists some of advertising's creative stars

Sir John Hegarty in disguise as a journalist! Havas London CCO Vicki Maguire in disguise!

The Epica Awards highlight their unique press jury with the help of Sir John Hegarty, Vicki Maguire and Marco Venturelli in a campaign from Havas Paris

Epica pyramids are awarded by journalists for creative excellence. We’re constantly stressing that our jury is only open to journalists, but every year we’re contacted by creatives who’d like to join!” — Mark Tungate, Epica Awards Editorial Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This season the Epica Awards focuses on its unique jury as a key differentiator among the mass of advertising competitions on the global circuit.The awards' new campaign, which was created by Havas in Paris, enlists the help of luminaries Sir John Hegarty, Havas London CCO Vicki Maguire and Publicis Conseil CEO and CCO, Marco Venturelli. The humorous campaign has these creative heads donning mustaches, glasses and fake press ID cards in order to join Epica's jury!The campaign uses light humor to remind entrants that the Epica Awards press jury is independent, objective and immune to industry politics.Havas Paris Chief Creative Officer Stéphane Gaubert and Executive Creative Director Etienne Renaux commented: “We felt from the start that we should play on the unique feature of the Epica Awards, which is the jury. Then we imagined the ways creatives might try to gain access so they could have their say. We’re delighted that Sir John, Vicki and Marco agreed to play the game.”Epica Awards Editorial Director Mark Tungate said: “Epica pyramids are awarded for creative excellence by industry journalists. We’re constantly emphasizing that our jury is exclusive to journalists, but every year we’re contacted by creatives who’d like to join. Stéphane and Etienne captured this in a really clear, fun way. Having such famous creative names on board is a real thrill and honor for us, too.”The journalists on the jury are expert writers in the areas of advertising, design, PR and digital, as well as specialist sectors like production and photography. Naturally skeptical, they pay close attention to the provenance of campaigns and the results expressed in case studies. Every effort is made to filter out “ghost” campaigns and those that over-claim their impact. The awards' stand as an entirely independent prize for creativity, awarded by journalists writing daily about great work, industry people and that advertising is a growth driver for brands. The jury’s objectivity even extends to the fact that jurors are not allowed to vote for work from their own country. As such, Epica is a truly impartial and independent award for creative excellence.About the Epica AwardsEpica is a global advertising competition, open to all agencies, production companies, PR, creative studios and brands. Active for over ten years in the advertising industry, the awards celebrate outstanding marketing communications as judged by an entirely impartial jury of expert industry journalists. Awarded campaigns receive the iconic Epica pyramid to display on their shelves.The Epica Awards are part of Maydream SA, headquartered in Paris, France. Epica's sister brands include AdForum , with offices in Paris, France and New York City, NY, the AdForum Consultant Summit, AdForum Creative Library , The Business Creative Report and the PHNX Awards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.